The city of Roanoke is not planning to take its beloved and iconic Mill Mountain Star down any time soon as discussions continue about its age and needed maintenance, City Manager Bob Cowell says.

“It’s in as good shape as a 70-plus-year-old item ... can possibly be. But I’m also quite certain that this issue and its ultimate rehabilitation will not be resolved in the next year. I know there’s been some discussion, ‘wouldn’t it be nice to have something done for the 75th anniversary. That is not going to occur,” Cowell said last week.

A 2021 internal city study, first disclosed by The Roanoke Rambler news website, outlines potentially costly repairs needed to the neon landmark.

“It’s reasonable to conclude that a new, equivalent monument could be erected for a cost similar to what we’ve estimated to preserve the current one, perhaps even less,” the 2021 report noted. The Roanoke Times obtained a copy of the report from the city through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Cowell did not say what path the city might take with the star, but the city has indicated any eventual plans would be thoroughly discussed with the community first.

The monument, erected in 1949, can essentially be divided into three parts: the lights, the sheet metal base on which the lights are mounted, and the steel frame that supports the entire structure.

The frame is covered in lead paint, which must be addressed before any major improvements can be done.

Based on testing done in 2021, it would likely cost at least $3 million to remove the lead paint and apply a protective coating to the structure. However, a 2019 inspection of the condition of the support structure concluded that it is in “excellent” shape, given its age.

The sheet metal base is a different story. In 2021, many areas of the base had rusted through and some of the anchors securing the lights to the base had detached.

The lights present a significant challenge, Cowell said.

“As we’ve said all along, the neon tubing is very challenging to keep maintained and updated,” he said.

A 2021 report documenting various lead paint removal tests noted that the city’s “Facilities Management Division has stated that any plans for salvaging the star should include a full removal, upgrade and replacement of the actual lighting, all anchors, wiring and any base structure.”

Furthermore, the 2021 report said, working on the star would likely require closing down the overlook, parking lot and that end of the trailhead. The report ultimately advised against trying to remove the lead paint.