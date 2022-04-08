Millions in transit funding coming to Roanoke and New River valleys

Millions in federal infrastructure funding will trickle to urban zones in the Roanoke and New River valleys, as part of $232 million distributed for transit systems across Virginia.

Transit funds totaling $4.2 million for urban Roanoke and $3.9 million for the Blacksburg area are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law, passed by federal lawmakers in November 2021, promises $1.2 trillion to be spread across the United States for various improvements to roads, bridges, rail systems, and other infrastructure needs.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-VA, announced the $232 million in federal funds for Virginia transit systems with a joint statement on Thursday:

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”

Warner's press secretary, Valeria Rivadeneira, said the funding is being distributed not to localities, but by census-designated urbanized areas, called UZAs. The Roanoke UZA includes Salem and Roanoke County, reaching into parts of Botetourt County.

“Areas that are more rural will still receive funding,” Rivadeneira said in an email. “That funding is awarded directly to Virginia, to be allocated at the discretion of the state.”

Funding will be awarded through Federal Transit Administration formula programs overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and distributed to transit systems throughout Virginia, according to the senators.

