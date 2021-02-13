Millsaps to be Floyd County administrator

The executive director of the George Washington Regional Commission, Dr. Linda S. Millsaps, was named Floyd County’s new administrator during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Millsaps will assume the county administrator duties beginning March 1, Chairman Joe Turman announced.
In addition to Millsaps’ 20 years in public sector positions, she also has a strong connection to Floyd County, where she owns property, and which also played a role in meeting and courting the man who is now her husband.
Because he lived in North Carolina and she in West Virginia 25 years ago, they spent time together in and around the county.
“We fell in love with the county,” she told the Press Tuesday.
They obtained their marriage license at the Floyd County Courthouse and were married at Chateau Morrisette. She calls the county a place with “many positive memories” and added, “I am so excited to be part of the Floyd County team.”
A political science and history graduate of American University, Millsaps has a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a doctoral degree in policy analysis and political science of local government from West Virginia University.
“After finding someone who fulfilled our requirement as qualified in education, knowledge, and experience, we looked for someone who fit Floyd County,” said Turman in a prepared public statement. “We wanted someone who would carry on our close working relationships with staff, department heads and, above all, who would be accepted and respected by the people of Floyd County.”
At the George Washington Regional Commission, Millsaps oversaw regional efforts in economic development and affordable housing.
“This experience is an ideal fit for Floyd County as it has received grants and invested local money into multiple economic development and housing projects,” the county said in its press release on Millsaps’ appointment.
Selection of Millsaps was a months-long process by the county after Terri Morris announced her retirement as administrator. Morris was the first woman to hold the position and Millsaps will be the second.
“We look forward to working with Dr. Millsaps in keeping Floyd County moving forward,” Turman said. He also thanked County Attorney Steve Durbin for what he called “long hours and patience in helping us make this appointment possible.”
Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito also praised the selection and called Millsaps her preferred candidate early in the process.
Millsaps said she and her husband visited parts of the county on this trip and “look forward to making this our home.”
While attending the meeting Tuesday, Turman introduced her to several of the local and area officials who were appearing before the board. She said she hopes “I will be able to use my experience and abilities to make a wonderful place even better.”