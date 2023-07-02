Katie Rose won the crown as the 70th Miss Virginia on Saturday in the pageant at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. She accepted the title and sash from Miss Virginia 2022 Victoria Chuah.

Rose, who competed as Miss Loudoun County, performed a ballet routine during the talent competition. Along with the title, Rose was awarded a $20,000 scholarship as well as a spot in the Miss America pageant later this year.

Over the course of the competition season, Rose’s community service initiative has been raising awareness for domestic violence and keeping men and women safe.

“I’ve already been able to go into schools as Miss Loudoun County and talk about my elementary-level school curriculum about building healthy relationships,” Rose said during the interview portion of the competition. “And the reason I know that this works is because at the end of one of my presentations a kid actually came forward and told me that he had been abused.”

Rose said that she found the traditional Miss Virginia ABC school tour to be the most challenging and rewarding responsibility that comes with the title.

“I know that I want to encourage, and have a platform for every child to feel that they have a safe place to come forward if they choose to do so,” Rose said.

Rose, originally from Martinsburg, West Virginia, received her bachelor's degree in government and politics from George Mason University and her law degree from the University of Richmond. A year ago she made it into the top 12 in the Miss Virginia 2022 competition as Miss Shenandoah.

Winning alongside Rose was Addison Rhudy, who began the competition as Miss Greater Richmond’s Teen and received the crown and sash for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen.

Other finalists for Miss Virginia were: first runner up, Miss Apple Blossom Amanda Short, winning a $6,000 scholarship; second runner up, Miss Hampton-Newport News Megan Frick, winning a $4,000 scholarship; third runner up, Miss Central Virginia Mia Nelson, winning a $3,000 scholarship; and fourth runner up, Miss Lynchburg Carlehr Swanson, winning a $2,000 scholarship.

Other finalists for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen were: first runner up, Miss Loudoun County’s Teen Madison Whitbeck; second runner up, Miss Shenandoah Valley’s Teen Susanna Shedd; third runner up, Miss Greater Charlottesville’s teen Mia Anderson; and fourth runner up, Miss Hampton-Newport News Teen Tracey Hovey.

Photos: From the crowning of Miss Virginia 2023 in Roanoke