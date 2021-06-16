Miss Virginia pageant waved bye, but now hello again to Roanoke

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Schrier, too, though. The Virginia Tech graduate lived in Roanoke for six months as Miss Virginia, before taking the larger crown. She is staying at the Hotel Roanoke with her mother, whose life in the corporate world included many Hotel Roanoke stays in the 1980s.

Schrier herself stayed there in 2015 when, as a new student in Blacksburg, she and a friend came down to Roanoke to take in the Miss Virginia pageant.

“Mom used to travel here for work, and now I’m here as Miss America, and I have a portrait of myself hanging in the lobby,” Schrier said. “So it’s very nostalgic for the two of us and kind of full circle. So it’s been wonderful to be back.”

She said she was looking forward to meeting the pageant’s other Miss Americas, particularly Barker, another Virginia Tech alum. Barker is beloved in the Hokie community, as well as in her hometown, Galax, Schrier noted. She marveled during a trip she took to Galax High School.

“They have a Kylene Barker shrine, at her high school,” Schrier said. “I was like, how funny is that? I think that’s a testament to how much Virginia loves our Miss Virginias and our Miss Americas.”