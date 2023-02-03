The 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Roanoke Jan. 28 has been found, police said Friday.

Michael Collins, who also goes by the name Abdul Malik Al-min, went missing from the 5000 block of Williamson Road Northwest at approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

Roanoke Police said on social media Friday afternoon that Collins had been located, "safe and unharmed."

Caitlyn Cline, Roanoke police public information officer, said police in another jurisdiction near Washington, D.C., found Collins Thursday night.

"Another jurisdiction reach out to us sometime last night and advised they'd found him," Cline said Friday. "They confirmed it was him and are working with his family to get him back to Roanoke."

Police said in their ask for the public's help Thursday that Collins often likes to go on walks, "but he normally comes back on his own."

Police didn't believe Collins was in immediate danger but wanted to return him to his family.