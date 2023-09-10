A 10-year-old boy reported missing Saturday morning in a rural area of Pulaski County was found safe late that day.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Colt Burleigh was last seen about 9:15 a.m. at his home in the 2500 block of Little Creek Road, north of Dublin.

Just prior to going missing, he was stung multiple times by bees, authorities said. Anyone who may have seen him or had information about his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office reported on Facebook that Colt had been located. “Thank you so much to everyone who helped spread the word,” the post read.