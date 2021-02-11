Missing cases and new tests: College data, including Virginia Tech's, fluid during pandemic

Early this week, Virginia Tech reported that a little more than 5% of students and staff tested for COVID-19 had positive cases — missing the university’s goal to keep below that rate.
On Wednesday, the rate dropped to 4.9%, with no sign that previous days had ever surpassed 5%.
Wednesday’s update to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that 690 tests, and two positive cases, were added over the last week, decreasing the seven-day positivity rate.
Those changes paint a more accurate picture of the pandemic on campus, the university said. The additional tests came largely from the athletic department, which conducts its testing in compliance with the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski.
Tech's COVID-19 dashboard, however, does not label the athletic testing data so it can be assessed separately. The university repeatedly has declined to divulge case and testing data about its athletics program.
Tech links updates to the day of general test results, and posts that data “as quickly as we are aware,” Owczarski said. That practice has been in place since the fall semester.
“The pandemic is very dynamic,” he said. “We’re receiving information from various sources. It would be nice if all of that is perfect and crystal clear, but it is not. We do the very best that we can to provide the accurate and transparent information as soon as we are aware of it.”
Tech's dashboard includes disclaimers such as “we cannot guarantee this information is complete” and “care should be exercised in drawing conclusions from these data, especially when multiple modes of testing are employed during a given time period.”
But the university has not publicly posted information about the reason behind some of the changes, including a recent deletion of 35 positive cases over the month of January.
A dashboard update on Feb. 3 showed 249 positive cases between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2. On Wednesday, the dashboard showed 214 positive cases over that same period.
“Supplemental antibody testing determined that these previously reported positives were the result of an earlier exposure and not an active case,” Owczarski said in an email. “While the initial testing does not differentiate between the active and inactive virus in a person's system, medical and public health personnel continue to evaluate each case to determine when individuals are no longer actively shedding the virus, and any lag in reporting case numbers is due to this diligence in assessing disease spread and diagnosis.”
Patrick Hansen, who provides COVID-19 data consultation to colleges through his company novéInsights, said it is not uncommon for universities to revise data for prior dates.
“Schools that are being transparent shouldn't be penalized for small corrections,” he said in an email. “Fixing small errors really should be covered under the umbrella of ‘we're doing our best to provide the best available data as soon as it's available.’”
At the same time, Hansen considers it best practice for schools to publicly document whenever a formula tweak changes the data, or whenever new data might shift a narrative.
“For adjustments that meaningfully change the ‘story’ (e.g. test positivity rates looked good; now they look bad due to a change), I'd call that a ‘headline’ change,” Hansen said. “It should be called out prominently on the dashboard. It may warrant a press release.”
While the Tech dashboard update Wednesday came after a Roanoke Times story about the positivity rate exceeding 5%, the university said the timing was entirely coincidental.
On Thursday, Tech’s dashboard showed that 163 students and seven employees had tested positive in the previous seven days.