Missing cases and new tests: College data, including Virginia Tech's, fluid during pandemic

“The pandemic is very dynamic,” he said. “We’re receiving information from various sources. It would be nice if all of that is perfect and crystal clear, but it is not. We do the very best that we can to provide the accurate and transparent information as soon as we are aware of it.”

Tech's dashboard includes disclaimers such as “we cannot guarantee this information is complete” and “care should be exercised in drawing conclusions from these data, especially when multiple modes of testing are employed during a given time period.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the university has not publicly posted information about the reason behind some of the changes, including a recent deletion of 35 positive cases over the month of January.

A dashboard update on Feb. 3 showed 249 positive cases between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2. On Wednesday, the dashboard showed 214 positive cases over that same period.