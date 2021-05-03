Missing child reportedly taken from Giles church is found and is safe

The Giles County Sheriff's Office announced at a news conference Monday afternoon that 2-year-old Noah Trout has been found and is safe.

The boy is presently with FBI and state police officers, said Scott Moye, chief deputy of the county Sheriff's Office.

Moye said the boy was located shortly after 1 p.m. Moye took no other questions and offered no other details. Another news conference is set for 4:30 this afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moye thanked a number of agencies for assisting in the search, including the Pearisburg Police Department, U.S. Marshal's Service, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, the FBI and the state police.

Giles County authorities had asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted from a church in Ripplemead on Sunday.

The county Sheriff’s Office said Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church by an unidentified woman sometime in the afternoon. Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert and said the boy was believed to be in “extreme danger.”

The woman left in a dark-colored van or SUV from the church in the 200 block of Big Stony Creek Road, according to the sheriff’s office.