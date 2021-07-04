Missing kayaker found drowned in the New River

A missing boater was found dead Sunday in the New River, not far downstream from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Charles Wallace, 56, of Dublin, was identified as the victim by Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Wallace was in a kayak, fishing with a group of other boaters, when he went missing about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was last seen going over the rapids of Arsenal Falls, which has a drop-off of about three feet and has been the site of flipped boats in the past, according to American Whitewater, a nonprofit conservation group.

Teams with the Virginia Conservation Police, a unit of the Department of Wildlife Resources, and local rescue departments found Wallace early Sunday afternoon, Pearson said.

He was not wearing a life vest.

