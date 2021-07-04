 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing kayaker found drowned in the New River
0 comments

Missing kayaker found drowned in the New River

{{featured_button_text}}

A missing boater was found dead Sunday in the New River, not far downstream from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Charles Wallace, 56, of Dublin, was identified as the victim by Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Wallace was in a kayak, fishing with a group of other boaters, when he went missing about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was last seen going over the rapids of Arsenal Falls, which has a drop-off of about three feet and has been the site of flipped boats in the past, according to American Whitewater, a nonprofit conservation group.

Teams with the Virginia Conservation Police, a unit of the Department of Wildlife Resources, and local rescue departments found Wallace early Sunday afternoon, Pearson said.

He was not wearing a life vest.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert