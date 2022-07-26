Missing Roanoke teen with autism found safe after state police issue alert

Roanoke law enforcement agencies on Tuesday found and safely returned to his guardians a teenage boy with autism who had left his home shortly after midnight.

Bobby Marshall Curry, 13, was found in northern Roanoke County about 9 air miles from where he went missing, Roanoke Police Capt. Andrew Pulley said.

“Our understanding right now is somebody picked Bobby up in a vehicle, a well-intentioned citizen of Roanoke County,” Pulley said in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. “We understand she was attempting to try and get him home. Once it was realized that he didn’t tell her where he lived exactly, she took him back to her residence, where eventually she called us.”

Curry was reported missing from his residence in the 100 block of Frances Drive Northwest sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday. His guardians saw him going to bed, but his bedroom was vacant when they checked on him in the morning.

“When we were alerted, because of the age of the juvenile and because of his autism diagnosis, that pushes it into a different category at the state level and the federal level,” Pulley said.

Several law enforcement agencies joined forces to search for the missing boy. Roanoke’s agencies held a news conference about Curry’s disappearance at 11 a.m. at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road, where the parking lot was set up as an emergency operations base.

Pulley said during the briefing that the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department, Virginia State Police, and Federal Bureau of Investigation were among the agencies involved in the search.

A bloodhound from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene, and the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department provided drones.

Roanoke Sheriff’s Office Maj. Monica Perkins said Curry was placed in a program called Project Lifesaver with the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 18.

The program is used to “assist people that have been diagnosed with a cognitive disability, such as autism, dementia,” Perkins said during the 11 a.m. briefing.

Through the program, Curry was fitted with a wristband that police could track. But the teen had cut the band off.

“We did find it at his residence,” Perkins said.

At about 12:30 p.m., Roanoke’s Star City Alert system released a missing person alert that said Curry had previously walked to Salem and had attended Patrick Henry High School.

Then at about 1 p.m., the Virginia State Police issued a missing person with autism alert for Curry. According to that alert, Curry was last seen on camera walking north of his residence, at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a T-shirt, pajama pants and multicolored Crocs.

About 20 minutes after state police issued the alert, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department announced that Curry had been located and was safe.

During a second press conference Tuesday afternoon, Pulley said Curry had been found by a woman, who called 911.

“At approximately 12:58 this afternoon, a phone call came in to the Roanoke Police Department teleservice unit from a lady that had located the missing juvenile,” Pulley said.

The woman who called in the tip had received the VSP’s alert. She realized the child that was with her was Curry and called law enforcement.

Officers from the original search party were immediately dispatched to the woman’s location and Curry was found. Pulley said the teen initially thought he was in trouble, “like any other 13-year-old,” but he was unharmed.

“He was returned immediately to his guardians back at their residence,” Pulley said.

No charges are pending against any parties involved in the incident.