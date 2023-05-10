UPDATE: Radford police announced early Wednesday afternoon that Samantha Jo Pack has been found safe.

Radford police are asking the public to help as officers try to find Samantha Jo Pack, who went missing Saturday.

Pack, 32, is Black, 5-3, 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, according to a news release sent out Monday evening. She does not have a vehicle, the news release said.

Police asked that anyone who had seen Samantha or had information about her location to call Radford police at (540) 731-3624, or to call their local police or sheriff's office.