You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mississippi man dies after wakeboarding at Smith Mountain Lake
0 comments

Mississippi man dies after wakeboarding at Smith Mountain Lake

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Smith Mountain Lake (copy)

A man died at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday afternoon.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

A Mississippi man died after wakeboarding Saturday afternoon on Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Spokeswoman Paige Pearson said Max Bouldin, 23, was visiting the lake with friends and was wakeboarding solo off the back of a friend’s boat when those on board saw him flop down.

“They rushed back to get him and they performed CPR. I’m not sure when they pronounced him if it was on the dock or at the hospital,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing, and a report from a medical examiner will be included. Pearson said she did not know for sure where the incident occurred in Franklin County.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Aqua Zumba at Kirk Family YMCA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News