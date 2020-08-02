Mississippi man dies after wakeboarding at Smith Mountain Lake

A Mississippi man died after wakeboarding Saturday afternoon on Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Spokeswoman Paige Pearson said Max Bouldin, 23, was visiting the lake with friends and was wakeboarding solo off the back of a friend’s boat when those on board saw him flop down.

“They rushed back to get him and they performed CPR. I’m not sure when they pronounced him if it was on the dock or at the hospital,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing, and a report from a medical examiner will be included. Pearson said she did not know for sure where the incident occurred in Franklin County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.