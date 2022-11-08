Mitchell projected winner in Snow Creek District race for Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Nicholas Mitchell led Tuesday’s special election tally to fill the Snow Creek Magisterial District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, according to unofficial results.

Mitchell ran up a substantial majority in the Snow Creek voting precinct. He also won the Dickinson precinct, while Ron Shiflett, who was in second place, won the Sontag and Fork Mountain precincts.

With the four Snow Creek precincts reporting, Mitchell received 647 votes or 31%. Shiflett was a close second with 523 votes or 25%.

Of the other four candidates, Larry Moore had 301 votes, Karl Martin had 229 votes, B. Carol Haynes had 193 votes and Lawrence Linkous at 187 votes.

Provisional and absentee ballots had yet to be counted as of press time on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t have done it without all the help I had,” Mitchell said. “I had a great support group.”

Mitchell lives in the Sontag area of the Snow Creek District where he operates a cattle farm with his father Danny Mitchell.

He said he is part of a long line of farmers in Snow Creek.

One of the main concerns for Snow Creek residents coming into the elections was improving staffing at the Snow Creek Volunteer Rescue Department.

The community has pushed in recent months for 24 hour paid staffing as well as several improvements to the building on Snow Creek Road.

Mitchell supported the hiring of paid staff at the department to provide 24-hour service to the community.

The other major concern leading into the election was the lack of high-speed internet in the district.

Much of the community has internet speeds well under 25 mbps, which is considered underserved.

Mitchell has said he would support efforts to increase broadband internet in the community.

Mitchell will be filling the seat that was left vacant after the death of former Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell, who passed away suddenly in July at the age of 82.

Leland Mitchell was a veteran member of the county board and a longtime community leader.

Tuesday’s special election was held to choose a replacement to serve the remaining three years of Mitchell’s term.

Nicholas Mitchell is not related to Leland Mitchell.

Janet Mitchell, Leland’s wife, was appointed by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors to temporarily fill the position in August. She did not seek election.

Once the special election votes are certified, Mitchell is expected to take the position.

The Snow Creek District occupies a substantial part of southern Franklin County, bordering Henry County on the south and Pittsylvania County on the east.