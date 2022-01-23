 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK exhibit in Perspective

A winter exhibit celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month is being featured at Virginia Tech’s Perspective Gallery.

Group and collaborative artwork is included as well as individual work.

Tykeisha Swan Patrick is the artist representing the theme this year. The exhibit is built around her artwork and insights, including her artwork “Tug of War.”

The exhibit will run through Feb. 27. The Perspective Gallery is located inside Tech’s Squires Student Center. The gallery hours are: Monday, 6 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

- The Roanoke Times

