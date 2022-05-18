Mock exercise at Smith Mountain Lake tests conservation officers and local volunteers

HUDDLESTON — Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources finally caught their man. A suspect was led to the shoreline and handcuffed following an hours-long search in the Witcher Creek area of Smith Mountain Lake.

It was a successful conclusion to a mock exercise intended to test area conservation officers as well as volunteers with the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department.

"If this had been a real-life scenario, I couldn't have asked for a better response," said Sgt. James Slaughter with the DWR at the conclusion of the exercise on Monday.

Slaughter put the wheels in motion to hold the exercise earlier this year. He couldn't recall the last time a mock exercise had been held at Smith Mountain Lake — which he said meant it was long overdue.

The goal of the exercise was to not only prepare conservation officers for real-life scenarios, but to also work on coordination with the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department. The two departments often respond at the same time to incidents around the lake and can sometimes waste time by duplicating tasks on a scene, according to Slaughter.

Slaughter was joined by SML Marine Volunteer Fire Chief Todd Ohlerich in overseeing the exercise from a base of operations at The Pointe at Mariner's Landing on Monday. Slaughter and Ohlerich watched the exercise play out from a DWR response trailer positioned right at the shoreline.

The exercise began around 4 a.m. with a 911 call of an individual falling into the lake from a boat that later ran aground nearby with two other people on board. Officers pinged the cellphone location of the 911 caller to the Witcher Creek area of the lake. The DWR and the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department then began a grid search of the area to locate all the individuals involved and the boat.

Slaughter said the decision to start the exercise at 4 a.m. was so officers would have to respond at a time outside of the normal daylight hours. "Almost every time we get called out, it's a night and it's inconvenient," Slaughter said.

Divers with the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department were eventually called in to search for the individual who fell out of the boat and drowned as part of the scenario. A life-sized mannequin was sunk in the area and later recovered by divers.

"We made it as realistic as possible," Ohlerich said of the exercise and how it played out.

The other two individuals were not found with the boat when it was eventually discovered in a cove. The DWR's K-9 tracking team was then called in as part of the exercise to located them. Officer Tyler Routon with the tracking team also helped in coordinating the exercise with Slaughter and Ohlerich on Monday.

Canines on the tracking team are trained to locate people as well as gunpowder and even certain types of game. Routon said the canines can be extremely beneficial in locating hunters who may be trespassing in an area or even catching hunters and anglers who may try to hide fish or other game when they have caught or killed more than their limit.

As part of the exercise, one of the two individuals was badly injured and the other decided to move him from the boat into the wooded area "in order to find help," according to Slaughter. The tracking team, with the help of K-9 officer Bruno, was eventually able to locate the suspect and safely take him back to shore.

Slaughter said the suspect, played by a DWR officer in the exercise, had a history of mental illness which led to his decision to leave the boat and wander into a wooded area. In the exercise, the suspect also stated he wanted to harm himself, which led to officers handcuffing him.

The injured individual he was with was also portrayed in the exercise by a mannequin that officers transported to the shoreline. The individual was picked up by the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department.

The exercise concluded shortly after noon Monday with a debrief at Mariner's Landing. More than 40 individuals consisting of DWR officers and SML Marine Volunteer Fire volunteers converged in a meeting room for discussions led by Slaughter, Ohlerich and Routon.

"I was very pleased with the data we got back," Slaughter said of the exercise. A full report on the exercise will be provided to participants in the next few weeks, he said.

While everyone was pleased with the results of the exercise, everyone agreed that more work could be done to make sure that both sides can better work together in the future.

"Communication is key," Ohlerich said. "We can always do better."

