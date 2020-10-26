Modelers: Coronavirus, now at 1,000-plus cases a day, to double if behavior doesn't change

Ballad issues plea

In far Southwest Virginia, Ballad Health on Monday said it had 166 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, or 31 more than five days earlier when it hit capacity. The system has begun cutting back on elective services in at least one of its hospitals.

“To our communities, we plead with you to stay home, social distance, wash your hands and wear your masks in public. It is up to all of us to ensure that our hospitals and team members don’t become overwhelmed so we can continue to provide the best possible care to all patients,” the health system said in a Facebook post of its daily scoreboard.

Ballad each Wednesday presents case-count data to the people it serves. The news last week was bleak. Ballad projected that the 1,800 cases diagnosed the previous week would result in 110 more hospitalizations and 35 deaths in the next two weeks.

Since then, 23 people have died and the region's rate of positive results out of tests given has risen to 14.7% and is climbing.

During the past seven days, another 2,129 cases have been diagnosed.

