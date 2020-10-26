Modelers: Coronavirus, now at 1,000-plus cases a day, to double if behavior doesn't change

Virginia is averaging more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases each day, and unless people's behavior changes, the pace is likely to double and hit its peak by mid-December, according to the latest forecast by University of Virginia modelers.
The model calls for nearly 15,000 new cases a week in December.
Statewide, new case growth has increased in the past few weeks and the reproduction rate is again above 1.0 statewide, with the highest rate, 1.24, being experienced in the health department's Near Southwest region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys. That rate rose 0.209 during the past week.
With a reproduction rate of 1, every new case causes one more, for a steady rate. Below 1, the disease declines and eventually dies out. Above 1, transmission of the disease grows.
The weekly model reported that most of Virginia’s health districts have moved into growth trajectories, with seven seeing surges, including the Alleghany Health District, which includes Salem, Covington and Botetourt, Alleghany, Craig and Roanoke counties. The Roanoke and New River health districts are in slow growth.
“If the holiday season and the onset of cold weather result in a jump in case growth, cases may peak in January with almost 20,000 new cases per week. However, if Virginians respond to the increase in case growth by improving prevention efforts such as hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks, cases could peak earlier and at a lower level. Virginia's health is in our hands," the weekly report said.
Ballad issues plea
In far Southwest Virginia, Ballad Health on Monday said it had 166 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, or 31 more than five days earlier when it hit capacity. The system has begun cutting back on elective services in at least one of its hospitals.
“To our communities, we plead with you to stay home, social distance, wash your hands and wear your masks in public. It is up to all of us to ensure that our hospitals and team members don’t become overwhelmed so we can continue to provide the best possible care to all patients,” the health system said in a Facebook post of its daily scoreboard.
Ballad each Wednesday presents case-count data to the people it serves. The news last week was bleak. Ballad projected that the 1,800 cases diagnosed the previous week would result in 110 more hospitalizations and 35 deaths in the next two weeks.
Since then, 23 people have died and the region's rate of positive results out of tests given has risen to 14.7% and is climbing.
During the past seven days, another 2,129 cases have been diagnosed.
Keeping elections safe
To help keep people safe on Election Day, more than a hundred residents in the Roanoke and New River valleys are volunteering with the state Medical Reserve Cops. They are among 1,000 volunteers who trained statewide to help with the general election on Nov. 3.
The volunteers will staff polling places in three-hour shifts during the busiest parts of the day, encouraging voters to wear masks and use hand sanitizer and helping staff and voters maintain 6-foot distances.
App updates contacts
The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that it plans to release a new version of its COVIDWISE app in mid-November.
The criteria for receiving a notification of a likely exposure will be updated to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines. Contacts are now considered anyone who was closer than 6 feet to a known case for more than 15 minutes during a 24-hour period.
“Previously, we were defining close contact as someone within six feet for at least 15 minutes at a time, or someone who had any direct contact with respiratory secretions (e.g., kissing, sharing utensils, being coughed or sneezed on, etc.) while the person was infectious,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The change now has involved thinking about potentially briefer interactions or exposures that add up to a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period while the person was infectious (e.g., three, five-minute exposures for a total of 15 minutes).”
The change will also mean more work for health department case investigators and contact tracers as they work with people who are infected to review all their interactions during the two days before they felt sick or, if asymptomatic, had a positive test.
