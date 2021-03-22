Monday evening fire displaces family of 4 in Roanoke County

A family of four was displaced Monday when a fire broke out at their home in north Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Carolina Trail. First responders arrived to find heavy fire and smoke issuing from the two-story house.

No one was home at the time, officials said. Two pets, a dog and a cat, were able to escape.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. The investigation into the cause was ongoing Monday night.

The two adults and two children who lived in the home were being assisted by their insurance company.

