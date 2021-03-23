Monday evening house fire in Roanoke County sparked by clothes dryer

The source of a fire that displaced a family of four Monday evening has been traced to a clothes dryer, according to the findings of the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire, reported just after 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Carolina Trail, caused an estimated $200,000 in damages to a two-story home, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze. The family is being assisted by their insurance provider.

