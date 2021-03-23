Monday evening house fire in Roanoke County sparked by clothes dryer

The source of a fire that displaced a family of four Monday evening has been traced to a clothes dryer, according to the findings of the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire, reported just after 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Carolina Trail, caused an estimated $200,000 in damages to a two-story home, officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze. The family is being assisted by their insurance provider.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
