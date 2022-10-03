Monday morning fire ravages south Roanoke County residence

A Roanoke County residence was totaled by a fire that broke out on Monday morning.

According to the county's emergency services department, an 8:36 a.m. alarm brought first responders to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area off U.S. 220.

Units from Station 7 (Clearbrook) found a single brick home with smoke and fire showing from the roof of the structure. The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

"A family of seven occupied the structure but were all gone at the time of the fire," county EMS said. There were no injuries.

Without nearby hydrants in the rural area of southern Roanoke County, firefighters had to shuttle a tanker truck to bring water to the scene.

Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate.