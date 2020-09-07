 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's reported COVID-19 cases increase by 38 in Roanoke
0 comments

Monday's reported COVID-19 cases increase by 38 in Roanoke

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Roanoke crossed the 1,300 mark on Monday, according to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH COVID-19 dashboard showed Roanoke with 1,305 reported cases, an increase of 38.

Statewide, the Monday number of reported COVID-19 cases was 127,571, up 645. Hospitalizations stood at 9,902, an increase of 21 cases, and deaths were up 6, to 2,684 cases.

Elsewhere in the Roanoke area, Montgomery County saw an increase of 15 reported cases on Monday, to 984; Roanoke County was up 11, to 661 cases; and the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Radford was up 7, to 600 cases.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 645 to 127,571

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 21 to 9,902

Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 2,684

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 71

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 4 to 614

Buena Vista: 76*

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 266

Covington: Up 2 to 29

Craig County: Up 1 to 23

Floyd County: 156

Franklin County: Up 5 to 249

Giles County: Up 1 to 61

Lexington: 43*

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 1,092

Montgomery County: Up 15 to 984

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 148

Radford: Up 7 to 600

Roanoke: Up 38 to 1,305

Roanoke County: Up 11 to 661

Rockbridge County: 84*

Salem: Up 6 to 231

Wythe County: Up 2 to 193

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

+2
New River health director says COVID-19 cases should plateau; RU reports 195 new cases
Local News

New River health director says COVID-19 cases should plateau; RU reports 195 new cases

  • Updated

Radford's positive COVID-19 cases have exponentially risen over the last week but the city's cases are starting to plateau, according to the director of the New Rive Health District. Dr. Noelle Bissell told reporters in a conference call Tuesday afternoon that while the cases had nearly tripled from 166 a week ago to 467 as of Tuesday, according to state numbers, the city should start to see numbers drop in the near future.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke, Salem go back to school on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert