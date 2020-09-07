Monday's reported COVID-19 cases increase by 38 in Roanoke

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Roanoke crossed the 1,300 mark on Monday, according to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH COVID-19 dashboard showed Roanoke with 1,305 reported cases, an increase of 38.
Statewide, the Monday number of reported COVID-19 cases was 127,571, up 645. Hospitalizations stood at 9,902, an increase of 21 cases, and deaths were up 6, to 2,684 cases.
Elsewhere in the Roanoke area, Montgomery County saw an increase of 15 reported cases on Monday, to 984; Roanoke County was up 11, to 661 cases; and the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Radford was up 7, to 600 cases.
Monday's COVID-19 cases
Statewide cases: Up 645 to 127,571
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 21 to 9,902
Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 2,684
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 71
Bath County: 4*
Bedford County: Up 4 to 614
Buena Vista: 76*
Botetourt County: Up 6 to 266
Covington: Up 2 to 29
Craig County: Up 1 to 23
Floyd County: 156
Franklin County: Up 5 to 249
Giles County: Up 1 to 61
Lexington: 43*
Lynchburg: Up 11 to 1,092
Montgomery County: Up 15 to 984
Pulaski County: Up 1 to 148
Radford: Up 7 to 600
Roanoke: Up 38 to 1,305
Roanoke County: Up 11 to 661
Rockbridge County: 84*
Salem: Up 6 to 231
Wythe County: Up 2 to 193
(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
