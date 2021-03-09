 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moneta house a total loss after Monday fire
0 comments

Moneta house a total loss after Monday fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Franklin County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that started from an adjacent outbuilding on Monday afternoon in Moneta, according to Billy Ferguson, director of Franklin County Public Safety.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:53 p.m. to a home on Twin Coves Drive. Crews from Scruggs, Moneta, Glade Hill, Burnt Chimney, Hardy, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake Marine fire departments, along with Franklin County Public Safety, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the fire marshal's office, responded to the scene, Ferguson said.

The fire, which began in an outbuilding, spread to the home about 4 feet away. "Both are total losses," Ferguson said of the structures.

The homeowners were able to escape and were uninjured, Ferguson said. One firefighter had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. 

It took crews about an hour to extinguish the fire, although they remained at the scene for more than three hours, he said.

Dempsey Moore, chief of Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire spread quickly. "It went fast," he said. "When we got there, it was just roaring. It sounded like a freight train."

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert