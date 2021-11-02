 Skip to main content
Moneta man killed in Monday afternoon crash
A Moneta man was killed Monday when his SUV veered off the road and hit a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

Dean Jayhue Davis, 58, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was rushed for treatment, authorities said.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash reported just after 4:50 p.m. on Virginia 24 remains under investigation.

The 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that Davis was driving was moving eastbound on Virginia 24, one mile east of Spradlin Road in Bedford County, when the collision occurred, officials said. Davis was wearing his seat belt at the time.

