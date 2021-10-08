Moneta woman killed in crash in Franklin County

A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.

The incident unfolded at 7:22 a.m. on Morewood Road, near Chestnut Creek Drive.

A Toyota Camry was traveling west on Morewood Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence, authorities said.

The driver was identified as Melissa Faye Leonard, 25, who was wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. A male passenger, who also was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.