Moneta woman killed in May car crash

A Moneta woman was killed in a May 22 crash in Bedford County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Janet T. Seal, 65, was driving south on Moneta Road (Virginia 122) near Wells Road (Virginia 721) when another vehicle crossed the center line, according to a news release.

The other vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, struck Seal's 2005 Volvo XC70 head on. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on a Sunday.

Seal, who had been wearing her seat belt, was injured and died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Two passengers in her car were also hospitalized with serious injuries, as was the driver of the Tahoe, Jonathan D. Larsen, 28, of Sturgeon Lake, Minn.

All had been wearing seat belts. The state police investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

— Alicia Petska

