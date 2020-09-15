 Skip to main content
Montgomery and Franklin counties recognized for digital outreach
Montgomery and Franklin counties recognized for digital outreach

ROCKY MOUNT — Montgomery County and Franklin County have landed in a top 10 list for excellence in employment of 21st century technology.

In collaboration with the National Association of Counties, the Center for Digital Government conducts an annual survey meant to identify and honor county governments that excel in online delivery of services.

In the nationwide category for communities with a population of less than 150,000, Montgomery County placed fourth and Franklin County placed ninth. Montgomery County (with an estimated population of 100,073 in July 2019) has appeared in this same top 10 list for seven consecutive years. This is the 11th year Franklin County (estimated population 55,782) has made the list.

In a statement shared Tuesday afternoon at the regular meeting of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, Phil Bertolini, co-director of the Center for Digital Government, praised the honorees for “their hard work and their efforts to use technology to make government better.”

“It just affirms that a locality of Franklin County’s size can compete nationally with localities three times our size in terms of offering e-government services to our citizens,” said Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

