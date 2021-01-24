Montgomery and Giles counties to resume jury trials with new virus safeguards

Court systems in Montgomery and Giles counties plan to re-start jury trials after a 10-month break caused by the pandemic.
They are the first court systems in the New River Valley to receive state approval to call jurors again. The initial jury trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday, with jurors in Montgomery County Circuit Court considering an appeal of a misdemeanor assault and battery conviction. Giles County’s first jury trial presently is scheduled for Feb. 9.
In both court systems, jurors will find new procedures in place that are intended to protect them from getting COVID-19. For example, jurors are to sit in the courtrooms’ spectator galleries, rather than in jury boxes, so that they can maintain more distance from one another and from everyone else in the courtroom.
Jury trials across the commonwealth came to an abrupt halt in March as the pandemic arrived and the Virginia Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency. Court systems were told to submit plans for how to safely hold jury trials.
Roanoke, Salem, and the counties of Roanoke, Franklin and Bedford are among the court systems whose plans already have received the Virginia Supreme Court’s go-ahead.
Montgomery County’s plan was OK’d on Jan. 11 and Giles County’s on Jan. 20.
Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, Pulaski County Clerk of Circuit Court Maetta Crew and Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom wrote in messages Thursday that their courts still are waiting to hear if their jury plans would be approved.
The Montgomery County and Giles plans include some measures already in place, including requiring everyone entering the courthouse to wear masks and having frequent-cleaning regimens. If masks need to be removed, both plans say, unmasked people are to remain at least 10 feet from anyone else.
Potential jurors are to be screened ahead of time for symptoms of coronavirus infection.
In Giles County, the voir dire, or attorneys’ questioning of potential jurors that is part of the jury selection process, will take place not at the courthouse in Pearisburg but at the Giles County Wellness Center, about 5 miles away in Narrows, where there is more space.
At the Giles County courthouse, witnesses are to check in with bailiffs, then wait in their cars until a phone call alerts them that it is time to testify. During recesses in the court proceedings, the public is to leave the courthouse entirely so that staff can more easily clean, the county’s plan says.
In Montgomery County, with jurors seated in the spectator gallery, the limited seating of the jury box is to go to spectators, with crime victims and reporters given priority, the Montgomery plan said. Other spectators who don’t get spots in the jury box can watch video screens mounted in a hallway.
In Giles County, spectators may be allowed to use a single bench at the back of the courtroom, but otherwise viewing also is to be via a video screen located elsewhere in the courthouse
Full plans for the localities that have been approved to re-start jury trials are posted at the Virginia judicial system website.