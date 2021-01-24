Montgomery and Giles counties to resume jury trials with new virus safeguards

The Montgomery County and Giles plans include some measures already in place, including requiring everyone entering the courthouse to wear masks and having frequent-cleaning regimens. If masks need to be removed, both plans say, unmasked people are to remain at least 10 feet from anyone else.

Potential jurors are to be screened ahead of time for symptoms of coronavirus infection.

In Giles County, the voir dire, or attorneys’ questioning of potential jurors that is part of the jury selection process, will take place not at the courthouse in Pearisburg but at the Giles County Wellness Center, about 5 miles away in Narrows, where there is more space.

At the Giles County courthouse, witnesses are to check in with bailiffs, then wait in their cars until a phone call alerts them that it is time to testify. During recesses in the court proceedings, the public is to leave the courthouse entirely so that staff can more easily clean, the county’s plan says.

In Montgomery County, with jurors seated in the spectator gallery, the limited seating of the jury box is to go to spectators, with crime victims and reporters given priority, the Montgomery plan said. Other spectators who don’t get spots in the jury box can watch video screens mounted in a hallway.