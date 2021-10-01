Montgomery, Botetourt counties seek state grants for broadband projects to reach underserved rural areas

The state awarded the county and Lumos another $1.36 million in late January through VATI to expand service availability to 548 new businesses, including 30 businesses, according to the Lumos website.

The project involves the installation of 59 miles of fiber-optic cable and is expected to be completed sometime in 2022, according to Diego Anderson, Lumos’ senior vice president and general manager.

Lumos currently has the ability to serve 10,000 addresses in the county with fiber internet, which has download and upload speeds that far exceed anything else available in the region, according to Anderson.

If funds are secured for this latest project, another 1,901 addresses would have access to fiber internet, according to the county release.

Larrowe said the effort is about more than just everyone in the county having internet access.

“It’s not just providing service to everyone, but offering coverage with speeds that meet a variety of needs for businesses and residents in Botetourt,” he said

Larrowe said the county also would be more marketable to large-scale businesses looking to come to the region, as well as teleworkers who want to live in Southwest Virginia.