Montgomery Co. board opts not to change model; makes exception for D and F students

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools will continue to operate under a plan that allows no more than half of its students to be in class at any time during the school day.

The county School Board voted Tuesday night to keep the current reopening phase in place, with one board member abstaining. The school district currently allows 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to take class in person on four half-days a week.

The board, on the same vote, agreed to allow students with D and F grades in middle and high school — with parent permission — to attend school all day. School officials said each school will work with families to determine whether a student needs to return and when.

Some board members voiced concerns about a sudden return of students undermining the COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“I think the discretion of the schools is very important here,” said board member Mark Cherbaka, who voted in favor of the measure. “The intention of this is to give administrators, teachers, autonomy to do what they can within the situation … The intent is not just to bring back every single D and F student.”