Montgomery Co. board opts not to change model; makes exception for D and F students

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools will continue to operate under a plan that allows no more than half of its students to be in class at any time during the school day.
The county School Board voted Tuesday night to keep the current reopening phase in place, with one board member abstaining. The school district currently allows 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to take class in person on four half-days a week.
The board, on the same vote, agreed to allow students with D and F grades in middle and high school — with parent permission — to attend school all day. School officials said each school will work with families to determine whether a student needs to return and when.
Some board members voiced concerns about a sudden return of students undermining the COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“I think the discretion of the schools is very important here,” said board member Mark Cherbaka, who voted in favor of the measure. “The intention of this is to give administrators, teachers, autonomy to do what they can within the situation … The intent is not just to bring back every single D and F student.”
Superintendent Mark Miear said the provision regarding D and F students would mean an average addition of two to five students per classroom if all the students with poor grades returned. He, however, said they aren't all expected to return or overtax the system.
School officials said the students in question are the ones who received a D and/or an F in their final course grades.
The measure passed a week after MCPS administration presented data showing that D’s and F’s went up 19% and 151%, respectively, among sixth through 12th graders between the first quarters of 2019 and 2020. That quarter covered the first nine weeks of the semester.
The move to keep the current reopening phase and allow D and F students to attend school all day follows recommendations from district committees that analyzed the results of a recent reopening survey.
School board member Sue Kass, who abstained from Tuesday's vote, said one factor that gave her some hesitation about allowing D and F students to return was the new and unusual conditions students and teachers were required to adapt at the start of the school year. She mentioned the brief roadblock when MCPS had to temporarily return to all remote learning in September.
“As we know, it was a pretty difficult time,” she said. “However, teachers, now, they’ve learned.”
The board’s decision Tuesday also came after many speakers, including students and teachers, asked not move to a less restricted phase.
Support Local Journalism
Matthew Fentress, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, read aloud comments shared with the group. One comment he read raised concerns about an increase in in-person learning potentially jeopardizing the health of their family and themselves.
Another comment Fentress read described bringing more students back as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise as “an attack on the people you represent.”
“What happened to the golden rule: Love thy neighbor?” Fentress said, adding that the comment asked to keep “things as they are.”
Others voiced similar points.
“We are astounded the board is even considering moving to a less restricted phase,” Blacksburg High School teacher Andrew Riddile said, referring to a previous suggestion that a move to a less restricted phase be discussed Tuesday.
However, no board member on Tuesday night pushed for a move to another phase.
While Riddile described the current phase as appearing to be reasonably safe, he said it hasn’t been without some wrinkles. He said there hasn’t been complete adherence to safety protocols.
Riddile also raised concerns about larger student populations undermining social distancing measures. Proper distancing and mask wearing are only effective when they occur in tandem, he said.
Angela Correa, a parent with children at Christiansburg Middle and Christiansburg Elementary schools, acknowledged that there have been difficulties with the current classroom model, which she said is obviously not as effective as full-time in person.
“But I feel very strongly now is not the time to return to full time in person instruction,” Correa said, adding that COVID-19 numbers are on a continued rise.
MCPS reported a total of 75 cases as of Tuesday. The district’s biggest weekly counts of cases occurred over the past month, with the dashboard showing 16 cases last week and 13 from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13.
The highest weekly number of cases MCPS reported during the first two months of the school year was five.
MCPS will continue to offer an all remote learning option through the end of the school year.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.