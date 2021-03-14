Montgomery Co. jury trial scheduled Monday for alleged sex abuse of 2-year-old

CHRISTIANSBURG — A long-delayed jury trial for a Christiansburg man accused of sexually abusing and making child pornography of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son is scheduled to begin Monday.

Actually, the two-day trial is only the first of what could be two trials for McKenzie Kyle Hellman. The 27-year-old also faces charges of second-degree murder, involving the same boy, and child abuse. These counts have been separated from the sex charges and are to be considered at a separate, future proceeding. A date has not yet been scheduled for the murder and child abuse charges to be heard.

When Hellman’s case begins Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, it will be the first jury trial in the New River Valley since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Jury trials were halted by orders of the Virginia Supreme Court, which decided that the crowding of jurors and others posed too much of a chance of spreading COVID-19. Each court system in the commonwealth had to come up with a plan to impose greater distancing and other protective measures during jury selection and trials.

Montgomery County’s plan was approved in January but jury trials scheduled ahead of Hellman’s were canceled when the cases resolved through pleas or other means.

