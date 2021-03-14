Montgomery Co. jury trial scheduled Monday for alleged sex abuse of 2-year-old

CHRISTIANSBURG — A long-delayed jury trial for a Christiansburg man accused of sexually abusing and making child pornography of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son is scheduled to begin Monday.
Actually, the two-day trial is only the first of what could be two trials for McKenzie Kyle Hellman. The 27-year-old also faces charges of second-degree murder, involving the same boy, and child abuse. These counts have been separated from the sex charges and are to be considered at a separate, future proceeding. A date has not yet been scheduled for the murder and child abuse charges to be heard.
When Hellman’s case begins Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, it will be the first jury trial in the New River Valley since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Jury trials were halted by orders of the Virginia Supreme Court, which decided that the crowding of jurors and others posed too much of a chance of spreading COVID-19. Each court system in the commonwealth had to come up with a plan to impose greater distancing and other protective measures during jury selection and trials.
Montgomery County’s plan was approved in January but jury trials scheduled ahead of Hellman’s were canceled when the cases resolved through pleas or other means.
Hellman and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Thomas, also 27, were arrested two years ago after the January 2019 death of Steven Dale Meek II, who was Thomas’ son and who lived some of the time with Thomas and Hellman.
In December 2019, an assistant state medical examiner testified that she found 22 blunt force injuries to Steven’s head. Investigators said Hellman told them several different versions of how Steven was hurt, including that he had hit the boy, that he pushed him so that Steven fell and hit his head on a dresser, and that Steven fell out of bed.
Monday’s trial is to revolve not around the boy’s death but around charges of animate object sexual penetration, being an accessory to forcible sodomy, producing child pornography, reproducing child pornography, and possessing child pornography, all filed against Hellman after officers found what an investigator testified was a sexually explicit picture of Steven on Hellman’s phone.
According to testimony at a preliminary hearing in the case, Hellman told police that he asked Thomas to sexually abuse her son because Hellman wanted to see if he would be aroused by what happened to the boy. Hellman said he told Thomas to make videos of herself performing various acts upon the 2-year-old, an officer testified.
Thomas is charged with child abuse, forcible sodomy, inanimate object sexual penetration, producing child porn, and reproducing child porn. She is scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting June 9.
Both Hellman and Thomas are being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.