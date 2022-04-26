Montgomery Co.'s first African American GOP leader speaks her experience

CHRISTIANSBURG — Jo Anne Price is no stranger to breaking new ground, and earlier this spring she made some history in Montgomery County.

Price, 70, was elected chairwoman of the county’s Republican Party — and in the process became the first African American to hold the position.

Price stresses that her elevation to the role was due to the trust her peers placed in her to effectively lead the party and uphold its values.

“It doesn’t matter what color I am,” she said. “I believe people voted for me because of leadership and the contribution they feel I can make to Montgomery, as a result of effective leadership. I don’t believe it was a Black or white issue.”

Price replaced Sharon Brockman, who she defeated in the election and who had served as interim chairwoman since former Christiansburg Councilman Harry Collins stepped down as the local party head due to health reasons.

The chair of the Montgomery County GOP serves a two-year term.

Price said her interest in leading the party was rooted in her lifelong passion of what she calls developing others — a term she prefers over the word helping.

“I don’t like this ‘help’ narrative that we have, where we look at people as if something’s wrong with them,” she said. “I like the word ‘overcome.’ I want to see the potential of an individual.”

Price’s background includes time as a business owner and working for Xerox as well as the former pharmaceutical company that became Marion Merrell Dow. She also spent time in the aviation and insurance industries and during the early 1970s worked as an administrative assistant for the Central Intelligence Agency’s former National Photographic Interpretation Center.

Price currently runs the Christiansburg-based Passing the Baton Training Center, which hosts seminars and offers free classes on a number of subjects that include finance, the U.S. Constitution and cursive writing.

The recent change in the party committee’s leadership comes as Montgomery County has been a microcosm of the greater state and national landscape on hot button issues, especially when it has come to public education.

Like elsewhere in the state and country, Montgomery County Public Schools was not immune to the polarizing debates over masking and other issues such as policies for the protection of transgender students. The district has also received scrutiny from some area conservatives over what’s taught within the schools, again reflecting a greater debate that has occurred at both the state and national levels.

Local public education has been of particular interest to Price, even before she was elected chairwoman. She has regularly attended and spoken at Montgomery County School Board meetings over the past few months.

Price has been specifically critical of policies for transgender students, which supporters and school officials have said were needed to ensure them stronger protections.

But Price argues the policies are not fair to all students, even going as far as saying it robs some of them of their freedoms.

“They’re setting them [transgender students] aside as if they’re weak, and they’re not weak,” she said. “We should require the same amount of work from them as everybody else.”

The county school district’s adoption of its policies last year — as with many other districts across the state — was prompted by the General Assembly’s previous passing of legislation requiring school boards to adopt measures for transgender students that are in line with the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies.

The policies include language on access to facilities such as to bathrooms and locker rooms.

The subject of the policies did not receive uniform support across districts in the state, with some school boards at the time voting down proposed measures and many parents and community members — including in Montgomery County — sharply divided on the matter.

Supporters, however, pointed to factors as such as transgender students’ increased exposure to bullying. And some local school board members compared the students to other groups who had been marginalized in the past.

For example, school board member Penny Franklin, who’s one of just two Black elected officials in Montgomery County, compared the pushback against the policies to the opposition decades ago to desegregation.

Price, however, has arrived at a different conclusion over how that time compares to the issues of equality today.

Price recalls being the only Black child in a class of more than 30 students.

“My history teacher would never call on me,” she said.

Price said she talked about the issue to her father, who told her to sit on the front row to gain better visibility. She said that led to no changes, prompting her to personally raise the issue with her teacher after class.

Price said her teacher told her that she didn’t want to embarrass the student in the event she got an answer wrong. But Price said she wasn’t sure how the situation would have been any different than any other classmate answering a question incorrectly.

“She was protecting herself. It’s selfishness,” she said. “She was treating me differently.”

Price said she sees a similar problem now with certain groups of students, who she argued are being treated differently.

“It’s the exact same thing,” she said, adding that she views the subject of transgender students as one that should be left to parents and not the schools.

Price has more recently been outspoken against an effort among school employees to unionize, another option that opened up in Montgomery County due to the relatively recent passage of state legislation.

Price, like some other opponents of collective bargaining for the state’s public sector employees, has argued that a school employee union could lead to almost forced tax increases in the future to meet certain pay demands and could undermine the authority of the school division and elected board on district operations.

Price argues collective bargaining is an indicator of issues not being adequately addressed by the school board and district administration. She argues those are the places school employees ought to direct their attention, as opposed to calling for a union.

In addition to speaking out against the recent unionizing efforts, Price has over the past month organized a handful of motorcades across Montgomery County to oppose collective bargaining at MCPS.

Supporters of collective bargaining have pushed back against the suggestion that it would effectively force tax increases, with several saying the process for enacting pay raises would bear little to no difference with how it’s currently done. They have also said the school board doesn’t have the power to raise county taxes — an authority vested with the board of supervisors — and that there will be conditions in place to make pay increases contingent on available funding.

While there are certainly opponents of Price’s politics in the community, at least some in the local GOP have voiced full confidence in her ability to uphold the party’s values and back several of her points on schools.

Among them is county Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, who last year sparked some debate over comments he made on the policies for transgender students. Fijalkowski, along with the other three Republicans supervisors on his board, voiced their support of providing vouchers or tax credits to public school students who plan to make the switch to private or home schools.

The discussion over the vouchers drew criticism from many in the county, including several school board members, who voiced concerns that such measures could direct needed funding away from public schools.

Fijalkowski defended his stance by pointing to concerns raised by parents, many of whom he argued seemed to have been ignored by the district. The supervisor brought up Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin winning Montgomery County in his run for office and pointed to how parental involvement in the schools was one of the governor’s key stances during his campaign.

“That should tell the school board that this is the direction the majority of Montgomery County wants you to go,” Fijalkowski said. “That’s kind of bothersome that they’re not willing to compromise. Compromise is where most business gets done.”

Fijalkowski touted Price’s views on the schools.

“She’s very knowledgeable about issues and she has a lot of ideas to further the party,” he said. “When you listen to her, she wants the GOP to be more involved in topics that citizens are concerned about and you know that’s something all political parties want to get involved in, representing citizens. She just seems to have a plan and she’s put into practice.”

