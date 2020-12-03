Montgomery Co. School Board debates lower 2020 grades, new phase of reopening

Another hurdle for MCPS has been the impacts of the altered learning environment, which was reflected in some grades data presented to the board this week.

For example, the number of D’s and F’s among sixth through 12th graders went up 19% and 151%, respectively, between the first quarters of 2019 and 2020. District spokeswoman Brenda Drake said that quarter covers the first nine weeks of the semester.

In fact, one committee recommendation noted this week was that D and F students in middle and high school be allowed to attend school all day, with which the district’s administration agrees. The administration cautioned that some classes may be unable to maintain the 6 feet of social distancing, but said shields will be provided.

Several board members voiced concerns about the grades.

“It’s really painful looking at that,” Franklin said.

She, however, said she’s not surprised to see those numbers. She said doesn’t expect students to fully reverse those scores until the district returns to its otherwise normal routine.

“This is the world we’re living in,” she said.

Franklin later clarified that she isn’t making excuses for the uptick in poor grades.