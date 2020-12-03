Montgomery Co. School Board debates lower 2020 grades, new phase of reopening

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board continues to debate how the division should educate during the pandemic, with a report that a significant number of students have received lower grades in 2020.
The board discussed measures this week after members were provided with a rundown of a recent reopening survey and recommendations from several committees that saw the survey’s results.
While some board members raised the possibility of lifting some of the classroom restrictions moving forward, others voiced concerns about whether local COVID-19 numbers have provided enough assurances yet.
Board member Marti Graham asked on Tuesday that a proposal to move to a phase to increase in-person learning be added to the Dec. 8 meeting agenda.
The reopening level, formally called phase three, level three, would allow all Montgomery County Public Schools students to attend four or five days a week, but would retain the remote learning option. The phase, Graham said, would go into effect Jan. 4 for elementary school students and Jan. 26 for middle and high schoolers.
Currently, MCPS allows 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to attend class in person on four half-days a week, with schools closed on Wednesdays. That means that no more than half of all students are scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day.
Graham’s request received pushback from a few board members who said that putting that request formally on a board agenda will lead the community to assume the board has already made up its mind—versus continuing a general discussion of the matter.
“To make it tonight is saying ‘this is what we want to do. We don’t need to have any more discussion,’” Franklin said.
Graham countered that the area’s current COVID-19 numbers are not surging.
Earlier in the discussion, board member Dana Partin said research and experts have suggested that schools aren’t driving the pandemic and can generally be kept open.
“I can’t imagine they would be putting out this kind of information if it wasn’t safe for kids to go back to school,” Partin said, adding that she was citing previous comments from well-known experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.
School board members Mark Cherbaka and Sue Kass, however, later said the current situation doesn’t automatically mean districts should raise school capacities.
“You also just had Thanksgiving. People traveled,” Kass said to Graham.
MCPS reported a total of 63 COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday, up 20 from a little over two weeks ago.
Montgomery County has reported 3,993 total cases and 16 deaths, as of the latest Virginia Department of Health data.
Another hurdle for MCPS has been the impacts of the altered learning environment, which was reflected in some grades data presented to the board this week.
For example, the number of D’s and F’s among sixth through 12th graders went up 19% and 151%, respectively, between the first quarters of 2019 and 2020. District spokeswoman Brenda Drake said that quarter covers the first nine weeks of the semester.
In fact, one committee recommendation noted this week was that D and F students in middle and high school be allowed to attend school all day, with which the district’s administration agrees. The administration cautioned that some classes may be unable to maintain the 6 feet of social distancing, but said shields will be provided.
Several board members voiced concerns about the grades.
“It’s really painful looking at that,” Franklin said.
She, however, said she’s not surprised to see those numbers. She said doesn’t expect students to fully reverse those scores until the district returns to its otherwise normal routine.
“This is the world we’re living in,” she said.
Franklin later clarified that she isn’t making excuses for the uptick in poor grades.
“I was just saying I was not surprised,” she said.
Other board members said the district needs to look at ways to help students turn those scores around.
“It’s sad to see they are failing,” School Board Chairwoman Gunin Kiran said. “We have to figure out how to do better moving forward.”
