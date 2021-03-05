Montgomery Co. Supervisor Sherri Blevins enters state House race; GOP now has contest

Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins announced Friday that she will seek the Republican nomination for the seat that Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, is leaving.

Blevins’ announcement comes after Rush announced on Wednesday that he won’t seek a sixth term as the 7th District representative. Blevins' announcement comes a day after Christiansburg businesswoman Marie March, who lives in Floyd County, said she is also seeking the GOP nomination.

“I was saddened and just surprised that Delegate Rush will not seek re-election and, shortly after that news broke, I was just encouraged by many folks reaching out to me, with the concerns that we want to move the New River Valley forward,” Blevins said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blevins won the supervisor District B seat in 2019 in her first race. She said she has long been an active and engaged citizen who has directly dealt with a number of key issues in the area.

Blevins said she was one of the parents who advocated for the relocation of the Virginia Department of Transportation park and ride lot in Christiansburg that was previously just across the street from Falling Branch Elementary School. The opposition was due to safety concerns for the students.