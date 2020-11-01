Montgomery Co. supervisors OK awaited salary bumps

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County will grant a delayed 3% salary increase to all of its employees and provide hazard pay to law enforcement personnel.
The pay-related measures were among several that the county’s Board of Supervisors passed on multiple unanimous votes last week.
The 3% raise was initially slated to go into effect at the start of the current fiscal year — which began on July 1 — but supervisors decided to hold off on the pay bump due to economic uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deferred raise was among several items that county officials agreed to hold off on.
While she suggested Monday that supervisors possibly wait for the schools to iron out their latest budget challenges, Supervisor Mary Biggs did ultimately voice support for each of the pay-related measures.
“You want your employees to know you’re supporting them,” she said.
A key point with the raises is that they will be retroactive to July 1, meaning that the county will provide employees with large lump sums to get them caught up. The change in pay will be first reflected on Nov. 30.
Money for the employee raise comes from $8.1 million that county officials deferred earlier this year, according to figures presented this week.
Other deferred items included equipment for the county’s fire and rescue squads and work related to the future construction of a park in Riner.
Supervisors approved spending $2.1 million for the park and another $1.2 million to buy fire and rescue vehicles.
The county is also dipping into its CARES Act funding to cover other types of pay bumps.
In addition to the 3% raise, supervisors approved using CARES money to provide one-time pay supplements of $2,000 for all full-time employees and $1,000 for part-timers.
They also turned to the federally-backed pot to provide hazard pay to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies employed between March 16 and July 1. Full-time deputies will get $2,500, while their part-time counterparts will get $1,250.
Due to strictly enforced CARES guidelines, supervisors approved using carryover funds from the previous fiscal year to provide the same hazard pay to deputies employed after July 1.
The county has $10.3 million in unallocated funds from the fiscal year that ended on June 30, according to figures presented this week.
At least a few supervisors had pushed for hazard pay earlier this year.
“I don’t believe a uniformed deputy was given the option of working from his house,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski. “I really think the $2,500 for them is certainly appropriate.”
Montgomery County received about $17 million in CARES money earlier this year, but the locality distributed most of that funding to the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg and a task force that was formed to handle much of the local response to the pandemic.
The county was left with $4.9 million in CARES funding, much of which has been slated for a variety of COVID-19-related expenses such as personal protective equipment, a camera system to be used in contact tracing and improvements with sanitation and social distancing.
County Administrator Craig Meadows said it has been a difficult year, adding that the ongoing crisis is still not over.
The recent votes on the pay bumps and deferred items came after more than an hour of discussion, but some supervisors said they were glad the board was able to agree on each of the items.
“It sends a good message to our employees and the community,” Supervisor April DeMotts said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Sara Bohn said the decisions weren’t easy.
“It’s a shining moment for this board to work together,” Bohn said. “This money won’t make this pandemic any easier, but it will help.”
