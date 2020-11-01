Montgomery Co. supervisors OK awaited salary bumps

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County will grant a delayed 3% salary increase to all of its employees and provide hazard pay to law enforcement personnel.

The pay-related measures were among several that the county’s Board of Supervisors passed on multiple unanimous votes last week.

The 3% raise was initially slated to go into effect at the start of the current fiscal year — which began on July 1 — but supervisors decided to hold off on the pay bump due to economic uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deferred raise was among several items that county officials agreed to hold off on.

While she suggested Monday that supervisors possibly wait for the schools to iron out their latest budget challenges, Supervisor Mary Biggs did ultimately voice support for each of the pay-related measures.

“You want your employees to know you’re supporting them,” she said.

A key point with the raises is that they will be retroactive to July 1, meaning that the county will provide employees with large lump sums to get them caught up. The change in pay will be first reflected on Nov. 30.