Montgomery Co. supervisors stress tobacco tax not done deal

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, by a consensus vote, decided this past week to leave an estimated $100,000 from a potential tobacco tax out of the figures for the next fiscal year’s budget.

A few supervisors voiced concerns about how the figure could lead to some confusion over the tax, a measure that remains unofficial as the board would still need to discuss and vote on it in the future.

“And if we want to talk about that later, I would be more comfortable with that,” Supervisor Todd King said during a meeting this past week. “If it stays there, some people [are] going to think we’re approving that.”

The recent debate over the tobacco tax was among the latest talks supervisors held in regards to the proposed $210.9 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The board is slated to vote on the budget this Monday night.

The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is reflected in the following year’s proposed budget, which would be a slightly less than 1% increase from the current budget.