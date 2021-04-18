Montgomery Co. supervisors stress tobacco tax not done deal

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, by a consensus vote, decided this past week to leave an estimated $100,000 from a potential tobacco tax out of the figures for the next fiscal year’s budget.
A few supervisors voiced concerns about how the figure could lead to some confusion over the tax, a measure that remains unofficial as the board would still need to discuss and vote on it in the future.
“And if we want to talk about that later, I would be more comfortable with that,” Supervisor Todd King said during a meeting this past week. “If it stays there, some people [are] going to think we’re approving that.”
The recent debate over the tobacco tax was among the latest talks supervisors held in regards to the proposed $210.9 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The board is slated to vote on the budget this Monday night.
The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is reflected in the following year’s proposed budget, which would be a slightly less than 1% increase from the current budget.
The estimated $100,000 in revenue from the tobacco tax would have made up a portion of the money that county staff is recommending be held for “special contingencies” until a later date determined by supervisors. Those contingencies specific items that staff expect to come up during the next fiscal year.
Without the estimated tobacco tax revenue, supervisors this past week agreed to hold $261,098 in special contingencies. County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said that money is from revised revenue estimates in the general fund.
Marc Magruder, the county’s budget manager, told supervisors that the recommendation to hold some money in special contingencies is based on uncertainties surrounding the economic recovery. He specifically pointed to matters such as inflation and the pandemic, which he said continues to evolve.
“We know inflation is present. The question is whether that inflation is temporary,” he told supervisors, adding there’s a belief it will be the latter.
As far as the tobacco tax, Montgomery County—due to action by the state—will be allowed to collect a tax on tobacco products beginning July 1. The county is among localities that had asked the state over the years to grant it the authority to tax tobacco products.
As with any other tax, however, the tobacco tax would need to be subjected to a process that includes advertising and a public hearing before it is ratified.
Some supervisors argued that the fact the measure hasn’t been formally approved is the reason its estimated revenue should be removed from the proposed budget calculations. County Administrator Craig Meadows told supervisor that the estimate was included to reflect the amount staff recommended be held in special contingencies.
King, however, said the amount for special contingencies would still fall to $261,098 if the board ultimately decides against adopting a tobacco tax.
“If it’s going to be voted on separately, why is it even in there?” he said.
Supervisor Sara Bohn suggested during the discussion that the $100,000 estimate be placed under a more generally titled category such as “other tax” revenue.
“It doesn’t even have to say cigarette tax,” she said.
Supervisor Darrell Sheppard echoed some of his colleagues’ points.
“It’s kind of like we’re using money we don’t have. It’s not really there,” Sheppard said, to which Meadows replied that’s really what a budget is anyway.