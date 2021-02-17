Montgomery County board debates all day, in-person learning proposal, puts off decision

If passed, the new instructional level would be set to go into effect on March 8. Under this setup, in-person classes would still be done four days a week - Wednesday would continue to be used as an at-home learning day for students and planning day for teachers.

Estimates based on current classroom numbers suggest that just under 70% of students would attend in-person class all day, MCPS officials said Tuesday night.

Board member Sue Kass, who has advocated for a more conservative approach to returning to the classroom, has repeatedly questioned the accuracy of ongoing contact tracing and reiterated that after being told by district officials on Tuesday that there has been no substantial transmission within the schools.

Kass said talks she’s had with some health care professionals have led her to question that.

“We can state there’s no transmission,” Kass said, but “there’s no data I can look at that says for sure there’s no transmission in schools.”