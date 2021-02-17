Montgomery County board debates all day, in-person learning proposal, puts off decision

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board debated for hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a proposal that would allow students to return to full day, in-person classes.
And, following a presentation from Montgomery County Public Schools administration and deliberation among its members, the board decided to pass on a decision and scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
In the meantime, a survey will be sent out to gather feedback on the instructional level change recommended by MCPS administration, Superintendent Mark Miear told board members.
As has often been the case since this past summer - when MCPS officials began mulling over how students would return to school amid the pandemic - the board was split on the latest proposal.
One group of board members voiced hesitancy about relaxing current classroom restrictions due largely to concerns over whether a change is worth the health risk and the potentially adverse effects of shaking up the current setup.
The other group of board members showed more favor to the change and cited ongoing difficulties with remote learning and recommendations made by some national institutions.
Montgomery County schools have, for most of the school year so far, limited in-person instruction to four half-days a week. Students, however, have been given the option to do entirely remote learning - a choice that would remain under the recently recommended level change.
If passed, the new instructional level would be set to go into effect on March 8. Under this setup, in-person classes would still be done four days a week - Wednesday would continue to be used as an at-home learning day for students and planning day for teachers.
Estimates based on current classroom numbers suggest that just under 70% of students would attend in-person class all day, MCPS officials said Tuesday night.
Board member Sue Kass, who has advocated for a more conservative approach to returning to the classroom, has repeatedly questioned the accuracy of ongoing contact tracing and reiterated that after being told by district officials on Tuesday that there has been no substantial transmission within the schools.
Kass said talks she’s had with some health care professionals have led her to question that.
“We can state there’s no transmission,” Kass said, but “there’s no data I can look at that says for sure there’s no transmission in schools.”
Jason Garretson, the district’s director of student services and safety, said the message from the Virginia Department of Health is that there is no substantial transmission within the schools, even if the schools report positive cases. He said information around those cases have shown that they’re not connected.
MCPS officials have also touted the ongoing rollout of the vaccine, but some school board members have voiced concerns about the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.
One figure that district officials shared Tuesday is that 35% of school employees so far have chosen to not be vaccinated. The district employs 2,200 people.
Garretson said the vaccine is an individual choice.
While she voiced some understanding for why some may have reservations about the vaccine, the vaccination rate was another reason School Board member Penny Franklin pointed to in voicing concerns about moving up to another phase.
Franklin also voiced concerns about difficulties in meeting the recommended 6-foot distancing during lunch periods. District officials said they will adapt by making use of unused spaces, including setting up tents outside.
Board member Dana Partin voiced support for the recommended level change and pointed out that the remote learning option would remain.
Among the issues she said that has occurred amid the current setup is the significant increase in D’s and F’s. She said the presentation from school administration Tuesday continues to suggest mixed results, even with recent special measures approved by the district to try to combat the rise in poor grades.
“It looks like that has not helped like we thought it would, which further re-enforces the fact we are lacking the instructional time and we are needing instructional time for these kids,” Partin said.
D’s and F’s for middle and high school students during the second quarter have, respectively, gone up 38% and 169% when compared to the same time the previous school year, according to MCPS data.
Next week’s Montgomery County School Board meeting is not slated to include a public comment period.
Several speakers on Tuesday, however, voiced mixed views on the MCPS proposal.
Elsewhere in the region, the Pulaski County school system is targeting March 15 as the return to five days in-person instruction. The Radford school division has a plan to open all school buildings on March 1 to students choosing to participate in face-to-face learning.
Staff writer Sam Wall contributed to this report.