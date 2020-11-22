Montgomery County fatal crash shifts from drunk driving to manslaughter charge

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County prosecutors last week dropped a drunken driving charge against a man involved in a fatal crash, saying they would instead pursue a count of aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

Preston Conner Jones, 24, of Blacksburg, was charged after a June 7 wreck in which his passenger, Mercedes Diane Scales, also 24, died. Scales was a former Christiansburg resident who had a Falls Church address at the time of her death, according to a county sheriff’s office statement after the crash.

Jones did not appear Wednesday for a hearing in the county’s General District Court but was represented by his attorney, Jimmy Turk of Radford. Turk did not object as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Obenshain asked Judge Randal Duncan to drop the driving charge.

Outside the hearing, Obenshain explained that Jones’ case was moving to Circuit Court and a more serious charge. Jones has a scheduling hearing set for Dec. 16 in Circuit Court.

According to the sheriff’s office statement last summer, Jones was at the wheel of a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was the only vehicle involved in the June wreck. It occurred soon after 6 a.m. about 1 mile outside of Christiansburg in the 1500 block of Ellett Road. Jones was seriously hurt in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.