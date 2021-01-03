Montgomery County first responders remember kind mentor

If there ever was a short list of the New River Valley’s most important first responders ever, it would be tough to leave out Kelly Walters.
Walters was cited as a role model and mentor to several in the profession and he played a key role in expanding the county’s capacity to address day-to-day emergencies.
Walters died the day after Christmas. He was 84.
“Obviously, it’s a very sad time for all of us,” said Joe Coyle, chief of the Christiansburg Rescue Squad and who succeeded Walters in town. “He was a legend in this area.”
Among the hats Walters wore over the years, perhaps the most notable was his decades-long service as a rescue squad member.
Walters had been a member of the Christiansburg Rescue Squad — then called the Christiansburg Lifesaving and First Aid Crew — since 1964, according to biographical information in a recent obituary. He held several leadership positions, including captain and president of the board of directors.
Walters was cited as instrumental in starting the Floyd County and Riner volunteer rescue squads, the latter of which began as a branch of the Christiansburg one and eventually became its own organization.
Christiansburg also bestowed a special honor to Walters this past week: He became the first person the town flew its own flag at half-staff for.
Mayor Mike Barber said the town got its own flag so it could more easily honor other important figures and officials with the gesture.
The town can’t lower the American flag without permission from the president or governor, an issue that the locality ran into in early 2019 following the death of Walters’ peer, former longtime Christiansburg Fire Department Chief James Epperly.
Barber directed that the American flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Epperly after failing to get permission. The mayor still defends his action at the time, saying that the former fire chief had dedicated more than five decades of his life to the community.
“I felt he was owed some respect,” Barber said. “At some time, you have to make a decision.”
Barber said he and the rest of town council pushed for its own flag so it could honor other town officials and volunteers such as Walters.
“I’m sorry that we had missed it for several people who had worked for the town,” Barber said.
Bobbie Wines, who has spent about 12 years as a rescue squad member, was one of the people who regularly rotated to Riner when it was still a substation of the Christiansburg rescue squad. She fondly remembers Walters.
“His kind heart,” Wines, 56, said while recalling some of his best qualities. “He was always giving, never taking. He was just the type of person you could always count on.”
Among the acts of kindness Wines recalls is Walters helping other crew members with their bills, which she said was treated as an open secret. She said he never asked for money in return.
“He would find out and pay it for them,” Wines said. “He never said anything. You just knew.”
Wines said he would also pay out of pocket to help crew members take classes to attain different EMT levels, something that the state at one time didn’t reimburse.
Speaking on the origins of the Riner station, Wines said Walters just saw the need due to the Christiansburg squad’s vast coverage area. She said he wanted to make sure that area down to the Floyd County line was better covered.
For others, he was a role model and a key influence.
“He filled the shoes of a grandfather figure,” said Salem firefighter Brandon Turner. “Kelly filled the shoes up until last Saturday.”
Brandon Turner is the son of another Walters peer, retired Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator Neal Turner.
“He wanted you to treat everybody as you would treat somebody in your family, when you’re taking care of somebody in a time of need,” Brandon Turner, 34, said. “In that aspect of things, he always put that patient before himself.”
Turner said Walters went above and beyond. For example, if the trash needed to be taken out for a patient, Walters would do it.
Turner said he was one of the first members of the town’s junior rescue squad, joining the group in 2004. He said members of that junior squad could join at 16.
“I think he was a very good mentor to me,” Turner said. “I probably wouldn’t be doing the job I’m doing now if it wasn’t for him.”