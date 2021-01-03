Montgomery County first responders remember kind mentor

Mayor Mike Barber said the town got its own flag so it could more easily honor other important figures and officials with the gesture.

The town can’t lower the American flag without permission from the president or governor, an issue that the locality ran into in early 2019 following the death of Walters’ peer, former longtime Christiansburg Fire Department Chief James Epperly.

Barber directed that the American flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Epperly after failing to get permission. The mayor still defends his action at the time, saying that the former fire chief had dedicated more than five decades of his life to the community.

“I felt he was owed some respect,” Barber said. “At some time, you have to make a decision.”

Barber said he and the rest of town council pushed for its own flag so it could honor other town officials and volunteers such as Walters.

“I’m sorry that we had missed it for several people who had worked for the town,” Barber said.

Bobbie Wines, who has spent about 12 years as a rescue squad member, was one of the people who regularly rotated to Riner when it was still a substation of the Christiansburg rescue squad. She fondly remembers Walters.