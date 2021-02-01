Montgomery County house fire displaces 2

Two people lost their residence in a Sunday night structure fire, Montgomery County's Emergency Services staff announced Monday.

The blaze at a home off Mount Tabor Road was reported at about 9 p.m. and fire crews found flames coming from the roof around the chimney, a report posted on the county emergency services Facebook page said.

Firefighters went into the building and had the fire under control quickly, the report said.

No injuries were reported. The two occupants were displaced and plan to stay with family, the report said.

The Blacksburg and Longshop-McCoy volunteer fire departments, and the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad sent units to the blaze.

Emergency services staff did not reply to messages Monday seeking additional details about the incident.

