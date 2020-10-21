 Skip to main content
Montgomery County house fire displaces 3
Three people were displaced when a fire struck their home early Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Emergency Services.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Bryant Lane, officials said. First responders arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house.

Damage was limited to one side of the building. No injuries were reported, and no immediate information was shared about the cause of the blaze.

The residents displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters from Longshop McCoy Fire & Rescue and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

