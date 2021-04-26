Montgomery County Icy Roads case nets more convictions

CHRISTIANSBURG — Roy David Cox and Stephanie Marie Painter last week became the latest people convicted in Montgomery County’s Operation Icy Roads methamphetamine case, with a prosecutor saying they helped sell drugs brought from Georgia to the New River Valley.

Cox, 51, of Christiansburg, was found guilty on April 19 of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and conspiring to distribute a Schedule I or II drug. He will face a maximum term of 80 years in prison when he is scheduled to return to Montgomery County Circuit Court for sentencing on July 12.

Judge Robert Turk ordered that a pre-sentence report be prepared and defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg asked that alternative sentencing measures be considered.

Painter, 33, of Princeton, West Virginia, pleaded guilty on April 21 at another Circuit Court hearing. She appeared by a video link from jail, was convicted of conspiring to distribute a Schedule II drug, and was sentenced by Judge Mike Fleenor to 15 years in prison, to be suspended after Painter serves 10 months. Fleenor also imposed a $250 fine, said Painter would be supervised by the probation office for 15 years after her release, and barred her from possessing or buying any product that contains pseudoephedrine, which is used to make meth.