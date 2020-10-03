Montgomery County looking to partnership to improve broadband

Clemons told supervisors this past week that there are plans to raise the speed of the minimum package and that his company will provide 100 megabits soon.

For comparison, leading local provider Shentel runs its 50 megabit package in Christiansburg at $65 a month, but the plan does include a discount of $25 for each of the first two months, according to an advertisement on the company’s website.

The equipment GigaBeam is looking to use in Montgomery County is capable of providing top-tier speeds but at more affordable costs than fiber-based internet, Clemons said.

Fiber, which Clemons said allows for the best overall service on the market, is the cable conduit often associated with top speeds such as 1 gigabit.

Clemons, however, did note that his equipment does come with some drawbacks such as needing a direct line of sight.

“If a tree’s in the way, it doesn’t work,” he told supervisors. Clemons said the tentative Montgomery County project would specifically employ a hybrid network, which will provide fiber to the more densely populated areas and then extend the service to the rural pockets using fixed wireless.

The county and its partners expect to know by either December or January if they’ve been awarded the grant.