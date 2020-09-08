Montgomery County Public Schools students return to 4-day-a-week plan

RINER — Stephanie Stone, a first-grade teacher at Auburn Elementary School, was seated in front of a Chromebook on Tuesday afternoon as she asked her students if they could see her on their video feeds.

“Perfect,” she said after receiving confirmation.

To her right was a projector displaying Google Classroom, a platform that teachers use to upload assignments and see which of their students have completed their tasks.

Stone, whose entire class of 18 is being taught remotely, then held up and proceeded to read aloud a children’s book to her students watching from home.

Shortly before that, another group of students lined up in one of the hallways while keeping a physical distance aided by yellow star markings on the floor. As she passed by, Principal Kim Rygas said the students were waiting to go to gym class.

Auburn Elementary, which has an enrollment of approximately 580 students, is part of 9,800-student Montgomery County Public Schools.

Montgomery started its new school year Tuesday and — along with the divisions in Franklin, Bedford and Pulaski counties — is among the final school districts in the New River and Roanoke valleys to reopen.