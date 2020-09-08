Montgomery County Public Schools students return to 4-day-a-week plan

RINER — Stephanie Stone, a first-grade teacher at Auburn Elementary School, was seated in front of a Chromebook on Tuesday afternoon as she asked her students if they could see her on their video feeds.
“Perfect,” she said after receiving confirmation.
To her right was a projector displaying Google Classroom, a platform that teachers use to upload assignments and see which of their students have completed their tasks.
Stone, whose entire class of 18 is being taught remotely, then held up and proceeded to read aloud a children’s book to her students watching from home.
Shortly before that, another group of students lined up in one of the hallways while keeping a physical distance aided by yellow star markings on the floor. As she passed by, Principal Kim Rygas said the students were waiting to go to gym class.
Auburn Elementary, which has an enrollment of approximately 580 students, is part of 9,800-student Montgomery County Public Schools.
Montgomery started its new school year Tuesday and — along with the divisions in Franklin, Bedford and Pulaski counties — is among the final school districts in the New River and Roanoke valleys to reopen.
Montgomery is beginning its school year under a plan that allows 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to attend class on four half-days a week. That means that no more than 50% of the district’s students are being scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day. Families, however, can choose to have their children take classes entirely via remote learning.
An example of how the in-person component works is in the classroom of Katie Marchesi, a third grade teacher at Auburn Elementary and the division's most recent recipient of the teacher of the year award.
Marchesi teaches 12 students in the morning and nine during the afternoon. Three, each children of employees, remain in the classroom all day. Those three sat in front of Chromebooks completing an assignment Tuesday afternoon as Marchesi read to her group of afternoon students seated on the floor. The lesson dealt with careers.
“Do people change careers and professions as they grow up?” She asked, to which the students later replied with a yes.
In addition to the altered schedule, Montgomery County is implementing a variety of conditions, including mandatory face covering requirements and a shutting down of all schools on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.
Rygas said her school is taking things one day at a time.
“I think we have a really great team here,” she said. “We feel supported, therefore we can support our teachers, families and our students. We’re being really patient and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”
Rygas, who has been an educator for 13 years, said she never anticipated working under the conditions created by the pandemic. She, however, is trying to pull some positives out of the new environment.
“It’s allowed our teachers to grow and learn in new ways. It has allowed us to change up our procedures, she said.
One of those changed procedures is morning announcements, which Rygas said was done on Google Meet and distributed to all teachers.
Rygas said she hopes to see some positives come out of the new environment.
“I think the best part about it is it’s just pushing us to take risks and to do things that we would have never otherwise tried,” she said.
The reopening hasn’t been free of debate, with some Montgomery County School Board members still raising questions about whether the current plan is the right route.
The reopening comes as Montgomery County is experiencing a spike in in COVID-19 cases, a situation that the region's health officials had projected for weeks.
Montgomery County reported a cumulative count of 374 cases between the time of the first case in late March and Aug. 23, according to data kept by the Virginia Department of Health. The number of cumulative cases, however, has since jumped to 1,015, according to data Tuesday evening.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Miear said on Tuesday that there’s no way to know now if any adjustments would need to be made in the near future.
“We’ve had a great day today for the first day of school in these conditions,” he wrote in an email. “However, if the school board, health department or the governor give me directives to adjust the level of attendance, I will do so.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.