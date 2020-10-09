Montgomery County, Radford eclipse 2016 early and absentee figures

The New River Valley’s main population center has quickly eclipsed the early voting totals set during the 2016 general election.
In Montgomery County, voting is more than triple the 3,388 mailed and early in-person absentee ballots cast in 2016, according to Registrar Connie Viar
As of Friday afternoon, 7,718 ballots had been cast early and in person and another 4,289 mailed ones have been marked and returned.
Viar said there are 5,398 absentee ballots that have yet to be returned. She said voters still have until Oct. 23 to request an absentee ballot.
“It’s been really busy,” she said.
This year marks the first time that Montgomery County established two locations for early in-person voting — one at the Uptown Christiansburg mall and another in a large multipurpose room inside the Montgomery County Government Center.
Viar’s office established the two locations in anticipation of a surge in early balloting this year, a period also marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Viar said operations at the two early voting locations have gone well. She said people seem to appreciate being able to vote in-person early, which she added provides some added convenience.
As of Friday, 916 ballots have been cast via early in-person voting in Radford, said the city’s registrar, Tracy Howard. Another 345 mailed absentee ballots have been marked and returned so far, he said.
Altogether, that latest balloting tally is more than double the 485 total absentee votes cast in Radford for the 2016 election, Howard said.
One key contributor to the exceptional numbers is the so-called no excuse absentee voting, a law passed earlier this year that allows voters to cast ballots in-person and ahead of the Nov. 3 election date without the need to provide an application or a reason, Howard said.
“It was just a much slower process,” he said in reference to the past.
Currently, election officers verify voters to ensure that they are registered, Howard said.
“We are processing them just like they would be processed on Election Day,” he said.
Early in-person voting in Virginia began last month and will continue until Oct. 31.
The increased workload for his office is no secret, Howard said.
“It has been really busy because registration is ongoing as well,” he said, referring to how his office has been handling both registrations and early ballots.
While 345 mailed ballots have been marked and returned, Howard said a total of 1,340 of those ballots had been sent out as of Friday morning.
