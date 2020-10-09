Montgomery County, Radford eclipse 2016 early and absentee figures

The New River Valley’s main population center has quickly eclipsed the early voting totals set during the 2016 general election.

In Montgomery County, voting is more than triple the 3,388 mailed and early in-person absentee ballots cast in 2016, according to Registrar Connie Viar

As of Friday afternoon, 7,718 ballots had been cast early and in person and another 4,289 mailed ones have been marked and returned.

Viar said there are 5,398 absentee ballots that have yet to be returned. She said voters still have until Oct. 23 to request an absentee ballot.

“It’s been really busy,” she said.

This year marks the first time that Montgomery County established two locations for early in-person voting — one at the Uptown Christiansburg mall and another in a large multipurpose room inside the Montgomery County Government Center.

Viar’s office established the two locations in anticipation of a surge in early balloting this year, a period also marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Viar said operations at the two early voting locations have gone well. She said people seem to appreciate being able to vote in-person early, which she added provides some added convenience.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}