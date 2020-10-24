Montgomery County restaurants can seek grants

The opportunity comes as numerous local restaurants have seen dips in business amid the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blacksburg has so far collected a total of $946,628 from its meals tax, according to its July-to-September figures. That amount is down from approximately $1.2 million during the same period last year, town numbers show.

Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel clarified that meals taxes for the locality are collected on a month lag. That means, for example, that July numbers are for when June meals taxes were reported, he said.

“Also keep in mind that June, July and August are slower months for meals taxes,” Verniel wrote in an email this past week. “We have yet to see the impact of the fall semester and reduced revenue from football season.”

Christiansburg reports July-to-October meals tax revenues of $1.5 million, down from $1.8 million during the same period in 2019.

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said the grant funding will help restaurants as they deal with pandemic-imposed restrictions that have required them to lower their dining capacities.