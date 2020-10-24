Montgomery County restaurants can seek grants

Restaurants across Montgomery County have been given the opportunity to apply for federally funded grants that will aim to help the businesses expand or enhance their dining capacities, particularly with a focus on outdoor seating spaces.
Each grant will be one-time allocations of up to $15,000, with the funding originating the CARES Act – a federal package passed earlier this year to aid workers and institutions financially impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Virginia received $3.1 billion in CARES money, $1.3 billion of which was awarded to its localities. Montgomery County’s share was $17.1 million, an amount that the locality further shared with the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg and a local health task force that was formed to handle much of the local pandemic response.
The funding that will help area restaurants improve their dining capacities is one of several CARES Act-funded grant opportunities that have been available to businesses across the county in recent months.
The grant applications will be due by Nov. 9 and can be found at:
The opportunity comes as numerous local restaurants have seen dips in business amid the pandemic.
Blacksburg has so far collected a total of $946,628 from its meals tax, according to its July-to-September figures. That amount is down from approximately $1.2 million during the same period last year, town numbers show.
Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel clarified that meals taxes for the locality are collected on a month lag. That means, for example, that July numbers are for when June meals taxes were reported, he said.
“Also keep in mind that June, July and August are slower months for meals taxes,” Verniel wrote in an email this past week. “We have yet to see the impact of the fall semester and reduced revenue from football season.”
Christiansburg reports July-to-October meals tax revenues of $1.5 million, down from $1.8 million during the same period in 2019.
Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said the grant funding will help restaurants as they deal with pandemic-imposed restrictions that have required them to lower their dining capacities.
“They’re having a tough time, and we don’t want it to get harder for them during the cold months,” she said.
Hager-Smith said it’s not uncommon for restaurants in other places, including other countries, to push outdoor dining, even during the winter months.
Blacksburg decided to scale back its reopening in August, just ahead of the return of Virginia Tech students and a widely expected spike in local COVID-19 cases.
The town passed a 90-day emergency ordinance that put in place face covering requirements, capped public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and required food and drink establishments to not remain open to the public after midnight.
Hager-Smith said she anticipates the town to renew the ordinance later this year out of caution.
“I expect that we’ll renew those emergency powers because it’s been successful,” she said. “The natural impulse is to let up on restrictions, but that’s exactly why we can’t let up on restrictions.”
