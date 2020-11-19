Montgomery County School Board approves reduced stipends for employees

CHRISTIANSBURG — Current Montgomery County Public School employees who were employed by the district last school year will get one-time bonuses of $1,750, for now.
The Montgomery County School Board, during a Zoom meeting this week, passed the merit stipend amounts on a narrow 4-3 vote.
The school board had originally agreed to give employees $2,000 stipends, but was required to rework its plan after the county Board of Supervisors last week decided to provide just half of the additional money requested to help with the bonuses.
The school board asked supervisors for $1 million in federal CARES Act funding, but only received $500,000.
Due to the strict CARES Act guidelines, the $500,000 isn’t directly going toward school employees’ pay. County officials said the money reimburses the schools for coronavirus-related expenses, which in turns frees up operational funds that can be applied to the stipends.
Several supervisors over the past few weeks said they didn’t want to send the wrong message to their non-school, county part-timers, who were granted smaller bonuses than many of the school district’s own part-time employees. Supervisors and other county officials also raised concerns about depleting their CARES funding and having to dip into their own purses to cover expenses that could otherwise be paid with the federal money.
Weeks ago, supervisors approved using carryover funds from the previous fiscal year to give one-time pay supplements of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively to the county’s full- and part-time employees - a group of workers that does not include school employees.
Some school board members this week still voiced disappointment over the move by supervisors.
“Our employees have gone so far, above and beyond what their job descriptions are that it’s just unbelievable,” board member Penny Franklin said. “They’re putting their lives on the line by doing their jobs and going above and beyond with this virus. Two-thousand dollars, I think, is the minimum that we should be able to do.”
Franklin, who voted against the $1,750 stipend, said the original amount sought would have also made up for the fact that employees aren’t set to get as much money as initially planned from another upcoming raise.
In addition to the stipends, the school district is looking to grant its employees an average 3% raise that was initially slated to go into effect earlier this year but was pushed back due to financial uncertainties caused by the pandemic. The raise would now go into effect Jan. 1, but won’t be retroactive due to declined enrollment, which affects state funding.
Supervisors still need to approve the release of the deferred funds for the 3% raise.
School officials’ chief reason for giving part-timers equal stipends to full-timers is the work part-time workers have put in since the pandemic began. School officials cited tasks such as efforts from food service workers and bus drivers to, respectively, prepare and deliver meals for students during the summer and when schools were closed in the spring.
“I am more than happy to give them the same amount as everybody else because what they have done as part-time is nothing short of full-time,” Franklin said. “And I thank them. I thank all of our employees.”
School board member Marti Graham, who also voted against the $1,750, stressed the importance of keeping local children fed amid the current crisis.
“It was very disappointing to watch the board of supervisors nitpick our part-timers because their part-timers weren’t getting the same amount,” Graham said. “I’m sorry, it doesn’t even come close to equaling out what our part-timers have been doing during this whole pandemic.”
In addition to meals, the district delivered library books to the students, the latter of which Graham described as extremely meaningful for many children.
Graham, Franklin and board member Sue Kass each pushed for the $2,000 amount after hearing figures from administrators suggesting that the district’s finances could still allow for the original amount.
Along with the additional $500,000 from the county, the district is covering the stipends with help from another $1.3 million in coronavirus relief funds and approximately $1 million in money carried over from the previous fiscal year.
The district has another $1.7 million available that it intends to use to shore up any future loss in state funding due to drops in enrollment. MCPS enrollment fell by approximately 300 this year due to the pandemic, with much of that drop tied to families choosing to either homeschool their children or send them to private school, Superintendent Mark Miear said in a recent interview.
District officials, however, are confident the state in the spring will pass a so-called “hold harmless” provision to protect the schools against the financial impacts of lower enrollment. The passage of hold harmless, they said, would free up the district’s $1.7 million, some of which could be used to give employees the full $2,000 stipends.
Of the $1.7 million, $1 million is carryover from the previous fiscal year and $700,000 is money that was initially budgeted for 10 new jobs that the district never filled because of the pandemic.
MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz raised the possibility of using all but $200,000 of the money saved from the unfilled jobs.
“Everything I’m hearing indicates that we’re solid through the end of March and it will extend beyond, until June 30,” Kranz said of the expected hold harmless provision.
“Mr. Kranz feels comfortable. I trust his judgement,” Kass said.
Kass also raised concerns about school staff being overworked and the possibility of them choosing to leave the district out of frustration.
Other board members, however, said there’s still no guarantee the hold harmless provision will pass.
“But that’s still an if, correct?” board member Jamie Bond said, to which Kranz responded with “Ms. Jamie, it is an if.”
Board member Mark Cherbaka said it would be wiser to grant employees $1,750 for now and provide the remaining $250 later in the school year, assuming the hold harmless provision happens.
“This COVID situation is an ever changing situation," he said.
