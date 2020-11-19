Montgomery County School Board approves reduced stipends for employees

Along with the additional $500,000 from the county, the district is covering the stipends with help from another $1.3 million in coronavirus relief funds and approximately $1 million in money carried over from the previous fiscal year.

The district has another $1.7 million available that it intends to use to shore up any future loss in state funding due to drops in enrollment. MCPS enrollment fell by approximately 300 this year due to the pandemic, with much of that drop tied to families choosing to either homeschool their children or send them to private school, Superintendent Mark Miear said in a recent interview.

District officials, however, are confident the state in the spring will pass a so-called “hold harmless” provision to protect the schools against the financial impacts of lower enrollment. The passage of hold harmless, they said, would free up the district’s $1.7 million, some of which could be used to give employees the full $2,000 stipends.

Of the $1.7 million, $1 million is carryover from the previous fiscal year and $700,000 is money that was initially budgeted for 10 new jobs that the district never filled because of the pandemic.

MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz raised the possibility of using all but $200,000 of the money saved from the unfilled jobs.