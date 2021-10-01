Montgomery County seeks grant for broadband project that would 'get nearly everybody'

The broadband expansion project that a 2022 VATI grant is being sought for is anticipated to be complete by December 2023, if the funding is in fact awarded, county officials said.

Montgomery County has for some years now attempted to address the issue of broadband availability, particularly in its more rural areas outside of Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

The current work to expand broadband came not long after a study that identified unserved and underserved areas in the county.

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski, who referred to fiber as the “Cadillac of connections,” said high-speed internet took on even greater importance after the start of the pandemic, which significantly raised the necessity of remote work.

“We realized it’s way more important than we ever thought,” he said.

Fijalkowski recalled students having to take part in remote learning, many of whom he said he knew encountered connection problems.

“This is working toward solving that, in the event we ever have to deal with that again,” he said.

On the next plan to expand broadband to much of the county’s unincorporated areas, Fijalkowski said: “I would have to say it is, number one, a very, very large grant, and it covers a large area. It’s a three county grant. We hope to reach a lot of folks. With not just any broadband, but fiber to the home and … that’s what you want.”

