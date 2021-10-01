Montgomery County seeks grant for broadband project that would 'get nearly everybody'

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials are hoping for a major expansion of high-speed broadband internet in the locality’s more rural and unincorporated areas within the next few years.
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors put its unanimous support last month behind a grant application that, if approved, would help pave the way for far greater availability of broadband in much of the county outside of Blacksburg and Christiansburg.
The county is seeking another grant through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative — or VATI — a state program that earlier this year awarded Montgomery much of the funding needed for a project to provide high-speed services to nearly 1,300 homes and businesses in the area of Elliston, Shawsville and Lafayette.
For the most recent request, Montgomery County officials say they are applying with regional neighbors Pulaski and Bland counties to make for a more favorable application — a move that would also allow Pulaski and Bland counties to significantly expand broadband in areas where the availability of quality and reliable internet is limited.
“There may still be an odd place here and there that we have to try to come up with some hybrid way to serve, but this will get nearly everybody," Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows told supervisors during a meeting last month.
The project would lead to the construction of 11,611 fiber passings, according to county officials.
The total anticipated project cost for Montgomery County is $54 million, but the locality would dip into its American Rescue Plan funds to provide a match of up to $7 million. The county anticipates an estimated $25 million from the VATI grant and another estimated $22 million from Gigabeam and Appalachian Power to meet that total project cost.
The county would partner with Gigabeam, a small company with offices in Rich Creek and Bluefield, West Virginia, to provide the so-called last mile of service — the last mile is the final portion of a network that connects homes and businesses to the broader network.
Appalachian Power is set to spend a total of $56.7 million in Montgomery, Bland and Pulaski counties on regional fiber construction.
The project will require the installation of over 100 miles of new fiber and the use of another 60 miles of existing fiber by Appalachian Power. It will also require more than 300 new miles of fiber by Gigabeam.
Montgomery County and Gigabeam have already partnered on the work to expand broadband in the area of Elliston, Shawsville and Lafayette, a project anticipated to be completed by the tail end of 2022. The total investment in that project is $1.4 million, nearly $1 million of which is from the VATI grant. Montgomery County and Gigabeam are each providing $140,763, and the company agreed to make another in-kind contribution of $206,540.
The broadband expansion project that a 2022 VATI grant is being sought for is anticipated to be complete by December 2023, if the funding is in fact awarded, county officials said.
Montgomery County has for some years now attempted to address the issue of broadband availability, particularly in its more rural areas outside of Blacksburg and Christiansburg.
The current work to expand broadband came not long after a study that identified unserved and underserved areas in the county.
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski, who referred to fiber as the “Cadillac of connections,” said high-speed internet took on even greater importance after the start of the pandemic, which significantly raised the necessity of remote work.
“We realized it’s way more important than we ever thought,” he said.
Fijalkowski recalled students having to take part in remote learning, many of whom he said he knew encountered connection problems.
“This is working toward solving that, in the event we ever have to deal with that again,” he said.
On the next plan to expand broadband to much of the county’s unincorporated areas, Fijalkowski said: “I would have to say it is, number one, a very, very large grant, and it covers a large area. It’s a three county grant. We hope to reach a lot of folks. With not just any broadband, but fiber to the home and … that’s what you want.”