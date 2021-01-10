Montgomery County slave-made coverlet in running for state grant program

Before a rare coverlet made by an enslaved Montgomery County woman goes on display in Christiansburg next month, supporters can cast their votes to secure a grant for its preservation.
The coverlet, which is part of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History’s collection, has been placed on the Virginia Association of Museums’ Top 10 Endangered Artifacts list for 2020. That makes it eligible for up to $1,000 that can be used to research and conserve it.
“It’s a powerful connection to the past,” Montgomery Museum Curator Sherry Wyatt has said.
To ensure its future preservation and to further research its origins, Wyatt said she submitted it for the annual endangered artifact program.
Since 2011, VAM has published a list of 10 artifacts in need of conservation funding and allows supporters to vote online for their favorites. The top vote-getting item this year will receive the $1,000, said Christina Newton, VAM assistant director.
VAM is a Richmond-based nonprofit membership organization representing more than 3,000 museums, historical societies and related groups, as well as industry professionals in Virginia and Washington, D.C. Its annual artifact program provides funding for and awareness of cultural assets.
This year’s grant competition runs Jan. 11-20, and supporters are allowed to vote once per day, Newton said.
A panel of conservation professionals will choose another of the items for a $1,000 special conservation grant. The remaining eight items will be awarded $250, Newton said.
The coverlet will also be part of a new exhibit at the Montgomery Museum beginning Feb. 2, Wyatt said. Titled “Montgomery County in 45 Objects,” the exhibit will feature a range of artifacts from the county’s 245-year history and run for about a year.
Woven from hand-spun cotton and hand-dyed wool in a variation of the Pine Cone Bloom pattern, the coverlet was probably made on a barn loom by a woman owned by Catherine Montague Trigg sometime between 1850 and the end of the Civil War.
It was passed down through the Trigg family, which owned a large antebellum plantation near present-day Christiansburg. Trigg descendants donated it to the museum in 2018, Wyatt said.
Appalachian historian Kathleen Curtis Wilson has assessed the coverlet. She said she believes it has all the earmarks of textiles made by enslaved weavers.
It’s the first such coverlet Wilson said she’s seen in her 35-year career as a textile historian. She is author of several books, including “Textile Art from Southern Appalachia: The Quiet Work of Women.”
Wilson said authenticated slave-made textiles are rare across the country and especially in Virginia.
As slaves, women were taught to make textiles beginning as young as three years old, according to Wilson. In an era when clothes to curtains were made by hand, the more skilled an enslaved seamstress or weaver became, the more valuable she was to her owner.
Yet the stories of the work of these women and their names remain mostly hidden.
Occasionally, white families have saved and passed down these artifacts, but usually not the names of the black women who made them.
“Because the oral history was lost — because people couldn’t stay in the same place, couldn’t save the belongings, couldn’t save the photographs — we lose that real tight connection between the actual maker and the fabric and the story that goes with it,” Wilson has said.
Wyatt continues to search for clues to the identity of the coverlet weaver. She said the museum could use funds from the VAM program to further that research, to do sophisticated analysis of the artifact or to better conserve it.
Last year, Pulaski County’s Wilderness Road Regional Museum won $1,000 from the VAM program to help preserve a 17-page “Registry of Free Blacks” from 1855-64 and a general court witness book from 1871-76 found in its attic.
Other regional artifacts made it onto the endangered list this year.
They include a WWII Recruitment Poster Featuring Joe Louis from circa 1942 from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford and an 1857 manual of religious instruction written for Episcopal clergy serving enslaved people. The manual is owned by the Botetourt County Historical Society & Museum.
Because 2020 was a pivotal time for social justice, Newton said this year’s endangered artifact list highlights the histories of marginalized communities in Virginia.
For more information on the grant competition or to cast your votes, visit https://www.vamuseums.org/2020-top-10-endangered-artifacts-honorees.