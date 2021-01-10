Montgomery County slave-made coverlet in running for state grant program

As slaves, women were taught to make textiles beginning as young as three years old, according to Wilson. In an era when clothes to curtains were made by hand, the more skilled an enslaved seamstress or weaver became, the more valuable she was to her owner.

Yet the stories of the work of these women and their names remain mostly hidden.

Occasionally, white families have saved and passed down these artifacts, but usually not the names of the black women who made them.

“Because the oral history was lost — because people couldn’t stay in the same place, couldn’t save the belongings, couldn’t save the photographs — we lose that real tight connection between the actual maker and the fabric and the story that goes with it,” Wilson has said.

Wyatt continues to search for clues to the identity of the coverlet weaver. She said the museum could use funds from the VAM program to further that research, to do sophisticated analysis of the artifact or to better conserve it.

Last year, Pulaski County’s Wilderness Road Regional Museum won $1,000 from the VAM program to help preserve a 17-page “Registry of Free Blacks” from 1855-64 and a general court witness book from 1871-76 found in its attic.