Montgomery County special court to focus on mental health

Across Virginia, there are 10 behavioral health docket programs in general district courts – the three Roanoke Valley dockets count as one program – and two in circuit courts, according to the state court system's website. An additional behavioral health docket is operated by the Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The concept of offering defendants an alternative to the courts' regular path of conviction and incarceration is similar to that of the drug courts in the New River and Roanoke valleys and across the commonwealth. But the Behavioral Health Docket is different in that it only covers misdemeanor charges, such as shoplifting or trespassing, and does not include the possibility of dropping the charges.

The Behavioral Health Docket is a "post-disposition" program, meaning that defendants already have been convicted when they start the docket, Pettitt said. Defendants volunteer to be part of the program and their application must be approved and reviewed by a courts group that includes the prosecutor's office.

The new docket is a joint effort by Pettitt's office, the county sheriff's office, New River Corrections and the courts – and the private criminal defense bar.