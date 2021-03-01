Montgomery County students start petition, plan to protest full-day, in-person option

“The disregard of student voices in these kinds of decisions, as well as the teachers’ voices, we see a problem with that,” said Molly McPherson, a Blacksburg High School senior who plans to attend Tuesday’s protest. “And being students, we’re starting to advocate for ourselves. We’ve seen that protesting in this county works to get their attention and start conversations.”

McPherson said she also worries the change will shake up the routines that many of her peers have settled into.

“I do think the fall would be more ideal” for the change, she said. “We’ve got into this rhythm where we have this two and a half hour break … To change that up, that’s going to throw off a lot of people’s schedules.”

MCPS has, for most of this school year, operated under a setup that limits in-person instruction to four half-days a week. Students, however, have been given the option to do entirely remote learning - a choice that will remain under the upcoming instruction change.