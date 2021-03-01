Montgomery County students start petition, plan to protest full-day, in-person option

CHRISTIANSBURG — A group of Montgomery County students is asking the school board reconsider its decision to approve an upcoming plan to move to a less restricted level of instruction that will allow for full-day, in-person classes four times a week.
Following the board’s narrow approval of the change last week, a few students created an online petition at change.org asking that the elected body reconsider its move.
The petition had gathered more than 1,900 signatures as of Monday evening.
The online document states that the recently approved measure went against the wishes of the majority of students and MCPS employees.
“We are all tired. We are tired of our lives being flipped upside down, and we all want to go back to school and see our friends,” the petition reads. “We want to socialize and feel like our lives have returned to normal, but not at the cost of our safety and sanity. Our voices were not heard, so we will make them heard.”
Students are also planning a protest just outside of the School Board office in Christiansburg an hour before the board's 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
“The School Board is really disconnected from the classroom environment,” said Joci Shelton, a junior at Christiansburg High School and who helped create the petition. “We don’t see any connection between people who are making our rules and regulating our schedules. We see this as a major disconnect.”
The pushback toward the upcoming instruction level change - slated to go into effect on March 8 - reflects the mixed reception the district has received toward the talks and plans to further open up the schools.
While supporters of the plan point to ongoing hurdles such as difficulties with remote learning and a rise in poor grades, opponents question whether the next step in the district’s reopening amid the ongoing pandemic is coming too quickly.
The board was split 4-3 in favor of the matter, and a few key groups in the community voiced strong opposition to the change.
Critics of the plan have argued that one of the most disappointing aspects of the recent board decision is that it appeared to brush off the input of those closest to the classroom: teachers and students.
More than three quarters of teachers in a recent district survey showed no support for the change and the percentages against were not much different when they were broken out across the four county school strands.
About 58% of students across the district showed no support for the change, but their stance toward the measure did vary a little more when broken out into the separate strands.
However, when factoring all categories of respondents, including parents, 50.4% oppose the change.
“The disregard of student voices in these kinds of decisions, as well as the teachers’ voices, we see a problem with that,” said Molly McPherson, a Blacksburg High School senior who plans to attend Tuesday’s protest. “And being students, we’re starting to advocate for ourselves. We’ve seen that protesting in this county works to get their attention and start conversations.”
McPherson said she also worries the change will shake up the routines that many of her peers have settled into.
“I do think the fall would be more ideal” for the change, she said. “We’ve got into this rhythm where we have this two and a half hour break … To change that up, that’s going to throw off a lot of people’s schedules.”
MCPS has, for most of this school year, operated under a setup that limits in-person instruction to four half-days a week. Students, however, have been given the option to do entirely remote learning - a choice that will remain under the upcoming instruction change.
McPherson is one of the students currently taking half-day in-person classes. On Mondays, for example, she gets out of in-person class at approximately 10:30 a.m. and is then provided a roughly two-hour free period, which she said she uses to remain productive. She said she uses that brief free time to get more school work done and to get some exercise.
Ashlinn Blevins, a senior at CHS, is also enrolled in half-day in-person instruction and uses that open period as an extended study hall and prepare meals for herself.
“It’s not just us who are angry,” she said, emphasizing the lack of support for the change among teachers. “They feel unsafe in schools, too … I’m really hoping that they [the school board] take this as an opportunity to make some strides.”
Among the data that critics of the change have cited is the New York Times’ tracking of COVID-19 risk levels in numerous localities across the country. The outlet, which primarily bases its Virginia data from state reports, most recently determined that Montgomery County is at an “extremely high risk” level based on figures showing the locality averages a daily rate of more than 45 cases per 100,000 people. The outlet also reports that the risk of COVID-19 is lower in nearby Southwest Virginia localities.
School board members who supported the upcoming change and Superintendent Mark Miear couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
The president of the Montgomery County Education Association couldn’t be reached for comment.